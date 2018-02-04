February 4 - Three people were killed and five others were injured when a car and a truck collided on the R36 outside Tzaneen in Limpopo on Saturday night. Photo: ER24

TZANEEN - Three people were killed and five others were injured when a car and a truck collided on the R36 outside Tzaneen in Limpopo on Saturday night, paramedics said.

Paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene at about 8pm, where they found the truck still wedged against the car, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

"Three people were found with fatal injuries inside of the vehicle. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead. Five others, including the driver of the truck, sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"They were treated on the scene and later transported to Letaba Hospital for further treatment."

The cause of the accident was not yet known, he said.

African News Agency/ANA