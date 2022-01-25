Three killed in mob justice incident in Limpopo

Rustenburg - The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered the implementation of the 72 hours activation plan to hunt down people who allegedly killed three men during an incident of mob justice that took place at Ga-Maila a Mapitsana under Sekhukhune policing area Monday. “A team of investigators has already been assembled and all the relevant resources and the neighbouring police stations in the Sekhukhune District have been activated to assist in the hunt,” said Lieutenant-General Hadebe.

“These acts of vigilantism and lawlessness will not be tolerated and the police will not rest until all the perpetrators are brought to book.” According to police reports, community members allegedly kidnapped four men just after midnight on Monday, accusing them of stealing their livestock. They then killed three of the men, using an assortment of hard objects. The fourth man managed to escape from the mob unhurt.

The three were identified as Jikisa Phokane aged 50, Kwena Makwana aged 70 and Sedibana Makwana, whose age was not yet determined. On Monday, Limpopo police said nine people were arrested following a murder and revenge killing at Rebone near Steilop. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened on Saturday, at Rebone RDP section in the Gilead policing area.

“The police in Gilead were alerted about a mob justice incident at the said area and on their arrival at the scene, they found a middle-aged woman lying in the yard having been severely assaulted. “Police were further directed to another male victim who was lying on the floor unconscious inside the house. The medical personnel were then summoned and certified both victims dead on the scene. The victims were identified as John Mojela, 28, and Grace Mongatane, 52,” he said. “The police opened two counts of murder and immediately commenced with preliminary investigations which revealed that the 28-year-old male victim residing at the nearby village of Tauatswala, had visited his girlfriend when they allegedly got into an altercation. The mother apparently intervened and in the process, they both attacked the boyfriend and strangled him.”

He said following the murder, an angry mob gathered at the house and attacked both mother and daughter, they also burnt the house. “The girlfriend and her siblings managed to escape but her mother was dragged to the back of the house where she was assaulted with stones and various objects. The suspects then fled the scene.” He said eight people aged between 23 and 78 were arrested for the revenge murder of Grace Mongatane and her daughter was arrested for the murder of John Mojela.