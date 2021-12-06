Three Limpopo matric pupils die in a car crash in Western Cape

THREE Grade 12 learners from a school in Groblersdal, Limpopo, have died in a road accident in the Western Cape, the police said. Spokesperson Captain Malcom Pojie said the accident occurred near the Maalgate Bridge on the N2 between Glentana and George on Saturday between 1 and 2am.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the four friends aged 18 years old were en route to George, travelling in a Toyota Lexus when the driver lost control over the vehicle. “The vehicle veered of the road and came to a halt in the field adjacent to the main road. "Seemingly all the occupants were flung out of the vehicle during impact. Three of the boys succumbed to the injuries sustained during the incident.

“The fourth occupant survived and had to walk a substantial distance to seek help from the George police who informed Grootbrak police who then attended to the scene. The fourth person who survived received medical treatment at a local hospital and was discharged thereafter." Captain Pojie said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation. "Autopsies will be performed on the bodies of the deceased to determine the possible cause of death. Names will not be released until a formal identification had been done by the next of kin. "We appeal to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Grootbrak police at 044 620 8300/4/5 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111."

He said Grootbrak police have opened a culpable homicide docket for further investigation. The three were matric learners at Hoërskool Ben Viljoen in Groblersdal, Limpopo. On its Facebook page, the school identified the three learners as JG Greyling, Stiaan Grobler and Conrad Meiring. According to the school, they died in a car accident on December 3.