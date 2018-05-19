Three suspected rhino poachers were arrested and more that R200 000 in cash and rhino body parts were confiscated near Phalaborwa on Friday night. Picture: SAPS

Polokwane - Three suspected rhino poachers were arrested and more that R200 000 in cash and rhino body parts were confiscated near Phalaborwa on Friday night, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo said.

In a concerted effort by police to fight crime in the province, crime fighting strategies, including roadblocks and stop-and-search operations were still yielding positive and meaningful results, Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

In the Hoedspruit policing area outside Phalaborwa, three suspected rhino poachers were arrested at a roadblock along the R40 during the provincial joint Operation Uya Pamwe as part of Operation Fiela II on Friday night.

"The joint operation composed of the South African Police Service, the Hoedspruit Farm Watch, the Young Civilians on Patrol (YCOP), and the Community Policing Forum (CPF) were manning a stop-and-search roadblock when they stopped a speeding motor vehicle," Ngoepe said.

Upon searching the vehicle, over R200 000 in cash and an ear, a nose, and a tail believed to be that of a white rhino were found in the suspects' possession. One of the suspects was also found to be out on R5000 bail on a recent rhino poaching-related case. The three suspects, aged, 25, 39, and 49, would appear in the Hoedspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday. The police investigation was continuing, Ngoepe said.

African News Agency/ANA