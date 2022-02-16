Three teenagers arrested for allegedly killing man in vigilante attack

Pretoria - Twelve people, including three teenagers, have been arrested after a 30-year-old man was murdered in a vigilante attack at Ga-Seleka outside Lephalale in Limpopo. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the attack took place on Tuesday afternoon when the victim and his two friends were walking away from the local tuck shop.

“It is alleged the trio were walking away from a local tuck shop when they heard shouting. They then saw a group of people running towards them with the intention to ‘fight them’ and ran to a house belonging to one of the friends and locked the doors.” Mojapelo said the group surrounded the house and broke the doors and windows to gain entry. “During the incident one of the friends jumped through the window to escape and was attacked by the group and was stabbed and eventually stoned to death. The second man was also assaulted and severely injured, while the third man managed to escape,” he said.

The deceased was stabbed with spears and knives and was also stoned. He has since been identified as Kgohla Alpheus Majadibo. Mojapelo said 12 people, including three teenagers, aged 17, were arrested.

“What triggered the attack is unknown at this stage but police investigations continue. The police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact their nearest police station or the 24-hour Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.” In a similar incident in Mpumalanga, a man believed to be in his early twenties was brutally murdered and set alight at Ruth First in Mzinti near Tonga, police said on Wednesday. According to police, a certain group of suspects, including the victim, tried to rob a shop around the Mzinti area and were chased by the community.