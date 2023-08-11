Three-year-old boy and grandfather die in Limpopo house fire

A three-year-old boy died in hospital on Friday, after the house he was in burnt down in Rotterdam Limpopo. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the boy's grandfather, Frank Mkhacani Baloyi, 70, also died in the fire.

"Police in Hlanganani are investigating cases of inquest after a 3-year-old boy and his grandfather, aged 70, died when the house they were in caught fire. The woman, 63 years old and the wife of the older man, sustained serious burn wounds. "This tragic incident took place on Thursday night, August 10, 2023, at around 20:00 in Rotterdam Village," Colonel Ledwaba said. Ledwaba said, according to information, the police received an alert about a burning house, and apparently there were people screaming for help inside the house.

"They quickly responded together with emergency personnel. Upon arrival, the victim's neighbour identified himself as one of the community members that assisted the victims." Ledwaba said a 63-year-old woman and her three-year-old grandson were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. "Unfortunately, Frank Mkhacani Baloyi, aged 70, was found inside the house and certified dead by EMS.