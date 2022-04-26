Three Zim nationals get life jail behind bars for killing Limpopo farmer

Rustenburg - The Limpopo High Court sentenced three Zimbabwean men to life imprisonment for murder of a farmer, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday. NPA spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said Ugenius Saga, 31, Lloyd Mandumbu, 30, and Tatenda Ngwenya, 33, were sentenced for murder, robbery with aggravating circumstance, housebreaking with intent to rob, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and common assault.

Story continues below Advertisment

Three attacked Alwyn Petrus van Zyl and his wife on March 20 in 2020, at Bad Se Loop farm in Waterberg, and were arrested on the same day, Malabi Dzhangi said. "The deceased [Petrus van Zyl] was tied with a rope and several items were taken, among others, a dark blue cooler bag marked R Van Zyl, a red high output air pump, a silver Tasco binocular, a black and yellow bag containing ventilated touring tent. “The deceased was killed according to the post-mortem report, and the cause of death is external neck compression.

"The state alleged that the murder was premeditated and that the three accused acted in the furtherance of a common purpose when committing the offences," she said. Malabi Dzhangi said during the trial, the accused raised an alibi and maintained that they were not responsible for the offence. "They denied being in a possession of a blue bag, with the deceased's name. The state submitted that the evidence provided by the police linked the accused and further submitted that the court must consider the evidence provided in aggravation of sentence, the state advocate Nkhetheni Munyai indicated to the court the gravity of the offences, and the economic impact, stating that there is a legitimate public outcry about farm murders.

Story continues below Advertisment

"This will have consequences on the food supply, as farmers who are constantly under attack will end up abandoning their farming activities and the result will be hunger in an already poverty-stricken country," she said. She said the court found that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances, and imposed life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for each accused on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstance, five years for each accused on charge of housebreaking with intent to rob, one year for each accused on charge of assault, 15 years for Tatenda Ngwenya on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. IOL