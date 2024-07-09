Tragedy strikes: Boy, 16, dies a day before initiation season ends in Limpopo

Tragedy has struck with the death of a 16-year-old initiate, a day before the initiation season comes to a close in Limpopo. Limpopo provincial spokesperson for Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta), Tsakani Baloyi said Khomolo was admitted as an initiate at the Bungeni Initiation school, commonly referred to as “Koma” in the province, on June 20.

On July 7, about two weeks later, Khomolo complained of feeling unwell, Baloyi said. “Khomolo complained that he was not feeling well, then he was taken to a medical doctor for check up, where he was given some medication and declared to be in a good condition,” Baloyi said. However, the senior traditional leader of the Traditional Council, Hosi Given Bungeni, said that later that day Khomolo again complained about the same undisclosed illness.

“The traditional surgeon drove him back to the same doctor who examined him and certified him dead," Bungeni said. Khomolo’s parents and the police were then contacted and informed about the incident while at the doctor's office. Khomolo's death came a day before his return home where his family and other parents eagerly awaited the return of the initiates who had spent several weeks at the mountain.

Limpopo MEC for Coghsta, Basikopo Makamu, said he was shocked by the initiate’s death, as the province was to conclude the initiation season. "The death of one child is just one too many. We did not expect a death as our provincial initiation co-ordinating committee (PICC), as led by Hosi Shitlhangoma Chauke had worked hard for a zero death rate at our Initiation schools around the province,” he said. Makamu conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family of the teenage youngster.

He added that Hosi Given Bungeni has reached agreement with the family and will be involved in the preparations and arrangements for the funeral. Over the weekend, Makamu welcomed more than 2,000 initiates at the Ngove Traditional Royal Kraal, outside Giyani. Last month, he emphasised that initiation schools hold a revered position in cultural heritage and play a crucial role as a rite of passage for the youth.