Tragic death of young boy removed from Modjadji initiation school sparks investigation

By Simon Majadibodu A young boy from Ga-Welly village in Limpopo who was forcibly removed from the Modjadji initiation school by his parents, has tragically died while in the care of his parents at home.

According to Tsakani Baloyi, spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA), a young boy, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken out of the initiation school by his parents on June 22. “Tragically, the boy passed away on June 23 while in the custody of his parents at home,” Baloyi said. She said that the cause of his death is currently unknown, and an investigation is under way to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” Baloyi added. In a separate event, a 35-year-old man died, following an assault during a heated conflict between a group of initiation supervisors and community members at Itireleng village, in Sekgosese, Limpopo. Baloyi said the incident occurred on Sunday, in the village and is currently under investigation.

“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” she added. In addition, the department refuted allegations that two initiates had died at an initiation school in Ga-Raphahlelo, in Sekgosese area. Baloyi mentioned that no deaths have been reported at the initiation school.