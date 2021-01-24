NewsSouth AfricaLimpopo
Heavy disruptive rains, and flooding are expected from today as tropical storm Eloise makes landfall in Limpopo and Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SAWS/Twitter
Heavy disruptive rains, and flooding are expected from today as tropical storm Eloise makes landfall in Limpopo and Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SAWS/Twitter

Tropical storm Eloise wreaks havoc in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

By Yasmine Jacobs Time of article published 36m ago

Share this article:

The South African Weather Service has announced a Red level 10 Warning for eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga due to persistent heavy rain. This comes as Tropical storm wreaked havoc on some parts of the country.

According to SAWS, more heavy rain is expected to hit Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday night into Monday.

“This will cause serious strain on emergency services. Take extreme caution in these areas,” said SAWS in a tweet.

Citizens in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal can expect heavy disruptive rains and flooding from today as the tropical storm Eloise made landfall earlier this week.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Lulama Pheme added that the coast could also experience gale-force winds due to the choppy and gusty seas.

“The threshold for heavy rain is 50 millimetres but we are expecting between 100 to 300 millimetres. Lives could be lost to the flooding if residents are not cautious. The usual rainfall was expected for Durban. Areas which have experienced heavy rainfall would be overly saturated and prone to flooding from normal rainfall in the week,” said Pheme.

Pheme also said the effects of tropical storm Eloise would bring cooler weather conditions to Gauteng.

“The temperatures are decreasing a bit. We are expecting warm conditions. We are looking at 60% chance of showers and thunder showers.”

IOL

weather

Share this article: