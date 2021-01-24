Tropical storm Eloise wreaks havoc in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

The South African Weather Service has announced a Red level 10 Warning for eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga due to persistent heavy rain. This comes as Tropical storm wreaked havoc on some parts of the country.

According to SAWS, more heavy rain is expected to hit Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday night into Monday.

“This will cause serious strain on emergency services. Take extreme caution in these areas,” said SAWS in a tweet.

⚠️A Red level 10 Warning issued for Eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga for today into tomorrow due to persistent heavy rain and more heavy rain expected tonight into tomorrow. This will cause serious strain on emergency services. Take extreme caution in these areas. pic.twitter.com/fwiQxkMMV6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2021

Flooding in Limpopo today https://t.co/K2zp8F1Y06 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2021

More flooding in Limpopo https://t.co/LPoeyPhJd6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2021

Venda Limpopo this morning https://t.co/H611hP2yYl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2021

Citizens in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal can expect heavy disruptive rains and flooding from today as the tropical storm Eloise made landfall earlier this week.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Lulama Pheme added that the coast could also experience gale-force winds due to the choppy and gusty seas.