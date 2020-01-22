DURBAN - Two children were killed on Wednesday when a truck delivering food to the Lekgolo Primary School in Limpopo ploughed into a school wall that collapsed onto pupils.
According to the province's education MEC, Polly Boshielo, two other learners were inujred in the incident and were rushed to the Kgapane Hospital.
The school is situated in the Mopani East education district.
The MEC said she was "rushing to the scene".
The department’s psycho-social unit had been dispatched to start trauma counselling of learners, educators, support stuff and bereaved families.