Truck ploughs into Limpopo primary school wall, kills two pupils









File Picture DURBAN - Two children were killed on Wednesday when a truck delivering food to the Lekgolo Primary School in Limpopo ploughed into a school wall that collapsed onto pupils. According to the province's education MEC, Polly Boshielo, two other learners were inujred in the incident and were rushed to the Kgapane Hospital. The school is situated in the Mopani East education district. The MEC said she was "rushing to the scene". The department’s psycho-social unit had been dispatched to start trauma counselling of learners, educators, support stuff and bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Parliament's basic education committee chairperson, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, said she was deeply saddened by the incident.

“This is indeed a sad moment. These learners left home this morning with the sole intention of learning. Their loved ones greeted them, expecting to see them later in the day. Now they will not have that opportunity. I feel their pain.”

In a statement, the committee chairperson said the deceased pupils were aged just five and seven years old.





“I pray for the speedy and complete recovery of the injured learners,” Ms Mbinqo-Gigaba said.

“I urge the authorities in the province to assist the school – learners, educators, families, relatives, support staff – and to provide the necessary psycho-social support and trauma counselling for all who are affected. I call on all motorists to be cautious and drive with great care when entering our school premises and in all areas where children converge,” she said.

Police have opened an inquest docket.