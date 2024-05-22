Turn away no one! Top cop General Fannie Masemola tells officers at two newly-opened police stations in Limpopo

National commissioner of police, General Fannie Masemola has urged the police not to turn community members away who come to police stations to open cases. Masemola made the remark at the opening ceremony of two newly-built police stations in Limpopo yesterday.

Masemola opened the newly constructed Muyexe and Bolobedu police stations, in the Mopani district, which are intended to enhance law enforcement presence in areas with high crime rates. He was flanked by Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant general Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo MEC of Transport and Community Safety Florence Radzilani, and other senior officials. The National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola together with Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Florence Radzilani cuts the blue ribbon and officially opens the newly built Bolobedu police station in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied Addressing the crowd, Masemola urged the men and women in blue to eradicate crime in the areas and to never turn away community members who wish to file cases, emphasising that it is their right to do so.

“The members of the community must at all times be afforded the chance to open cases and never be turned away to solve their issues at home. Our duty is to open cases and ensure they are thoroughly investigated,” he said. The National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, has urged the men and women in blue not to turn community members away who come to police stations to open cases. Picture: Supplied “Our mandate is to ensure that we provide services to you (residents), prevent, combat and investigate crime, and maintain public order and ensure that we protect all the citizens and their properties.” Additionally, Radzilani said that both police stations will enhance efforts to combat gender-based violence and child abuse.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the two police stations will aid in combating common crimes that are high in the areas. “The establishment of the facilities is aimed at reducing prevalent crimes such as sexual assaults and rapes, house break-ins and robberies, among others,” he said. Mashaba added that the new police stations are part of the government's commitment to enhance safety and security in communities and provide policing services in high-density areas.