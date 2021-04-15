Two appear in court for robbery at Limpopo mayor’s house

Johannesburg - Two suspects who were arrested in connection with a house robbery at the residence of a Limpopo mayor appeared at the Phalala Magistrate's Court on Thursday. The suspects, Joao Antonio Lucas and Portia Kgama, were remanded in custody until their next appearance on Wednesday, April 21. The police said Lucas was also facing similar house robbery charges in KZN, where he had also been denied bail in those matters. He is expected to appear in court on May 31 on those KZN-related house robbery cases. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the two suspects were arrested in connection with a house robbery of a Limpopo mayor which took place on Valentine’s Day, at about 8pm. Lephalale Mayor Jack Maeko's house was robbed by the syndicate on February 14.

Ngoepe said four armed men, along with two men, arrived in three cars and stopped outside the gate of the mayor’s house and requested to see the mayor.

“Three cars stopped at the gate of the mayor's house and asked the security guard to see the mayor, but before he could respond, they attacked him, entered the house and also tied everybody inside before they searched the house.

“Subsequently, they stole a Toyota Legend 45 and fled the scene but the car was later found abandoned along Lebu Road in the Tomburke policing area outside Lephalale,” said Ngoepe.

He said the suspects fled in a white Toyota Fortuner, a navy blue VW Polo and another unidentified car.

The security guard was taken to the hospital for medical treatment with serious injuries.

“During the arrest, one of the cars used by the suspects on the day of the incident, a VW Polo, was confiscated.

“A manhunt for the remaining accomplices is still underway and anyone with information that can lead to their arrest, may contact Colonel Malesela Mogale at 071 479 2329 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp,” said Ngoepe.

IOL