Two arrested for running extortion racket linked to prostitution

Rustenburg – Two men were arrested for allegedly running an extortion racket linked to prostitution in Limpopo, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), better known as the Hawks, said. Spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said Kabelo Ramashile, 30, and Moloko William Kgobe, 53, were arrested on Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of the Savannah Mall in Polokwane by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team after they allegedly extorted money from a victim who reportedly used the services of a prostitute during November.

He said a prominent businessman reportedly made several payments amounting to thousands of rand to the two men after he was allegedly blackmailed and accused of infecting a prostitute, who the two claimed to be a relative of theirs, with HIV. They further threatened to expose his encounter to his family and associates. “At a later stage, the pair returned to the victim with allegations that the said prostitute had died due to HIV complications. They demanded more money which led to their arrest during a sting operation. R4 000 in cash and cellphones were recovered from their possession,” Ramovha said.

“Charges of corruption and extortion are being preferred against the pair. It is believed that they might have preyed on many more victims who may be too ashamed to come forward." The two appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday. The hearing was postponed to January 4 for a bail application. Ramovha said the woman implicated in the case was still at large as the investigation continued.