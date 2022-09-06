Two employees allegedly linked to Limpopo farm murder

Durban - A 68-year-old farmer was killed and his wife injured during a home invasion at their home in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said the incident took place on a farm in Dwalboom outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said it was alleged a number of suspects entered the Dwalboom Vygeboompoort farm house at around 2am, killed the husband and injured his wife by burning her with an unknown object. The dead was identified as Mr MG Richter. “They then ransacked the house and took two plasma television sets, firearms, cellphones, tools and other items. The suspects loaded the robbed items into the victims’ VW Amarok and fled the scene,” said Brigadier Mojapelo.

He said police received information about the stolen vehicle which was spotted on Potgieter Street in Bela Bela. “Members ordered the driver to pull off. The suspects allegedly started shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued. “One of the suspects was fatally shot and the second one was injured and arrested.”

Police seized the vehicle and the stolen items. “Both suspects have been identified and are believed to have been employed at the same farm,” said Mojapelo. Anyone with information may contact Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Sergeant Masilo Makola on 071 601 5174, the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

