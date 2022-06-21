Two ER24 paramedics killed after ambulance crashes into stationary truck

Durban - Two ER 24 paramedics were killed in a crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to ER 24’s communication officer Russel Meiring, the accident took place just after midnight.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Two ER24 medics from the Polokwane branch were tragically killed when their ambulance rear-ended a stationary truck on the N1 highway near the Codrington offramp, Limpopo. “The crews were returning to their branch after they had completed transporting a patient to a hospital for further treatment,” he said. Meiring said ER24 will be working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the collision.