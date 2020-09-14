Two held for brutal murder of businesswoman Lizette Deacon and her mother

Polokwane - Two suspects, aged 30 and 35, have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a Polokwane restaurant owner and her mother this past week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo said on Sunday.

The two women, Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie Deacon, were attacked and stabbed in their house in Welgelegen near the Cycad Estate in Polokwane on Thursday night, September 10, Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

"They [the killers] later tied them up and put them in the back of their SUV vehicle. The vehicle was found abandoned next to the R37 road between Polokwane and Lebowakgomo on the same night, Thursday 10 September 2020."

Both suspects were arrested early on Sunday morning at different locations by a high level team of SAPS investigators led by deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection Maj-Gen Samuel Manala. The team was assembled soon after the incident, Mojapelo said.

The first suspect, aged 35, was arrested in Mokgoopong at about 2.35am and the second one in Polokwane at about 8am. The two suspects would appear in the Polokwane Magistrates' Court on Tuesday on charges relating to two counts of murder and house robbery. The 35-year-old suspect would also face a charge under the Immigration Act, "as he is in the country illegally".