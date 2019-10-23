A vehicle belonging to one of the two victims of a mob justice attack was set alight by villagers in Ga-Molepo in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Two men suspected of livestock theft were killed and set alight by villagers in Ga-Molepo, Limpopo. Spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the men's charred bodies were discovered on Tuesday.

"The deceased were allegedly kidnapped on Monday 21 October 2019 by community members from different villages at Ga-Molepo, apparently accusing them of stock theft. They then took them to a community hall at Sebjeng where they were severely assaulted. The victims were thereafter taken to the bushes next to the old Setlakalane High School where they were burned. A motor vehicle belonging to one of the deceased was also found torched a few kilometers from the scene," Mojapelo said.

The deceased were identified as Thabana Mokgohloa, 58 and Mack Mashapa, aged 55.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the brutal incident.