Johannesburg - An inquest has been opened after two people died in a helicopter crash in Limpopo on Friday.

The two men were identified as Herman Wenhold, 37 and Jacque Oelofse, 31. They were flying from Rustenburg in the North West to Zebula Lodge when the helicopter crashed.

"Police and paramedics were summoned and on arrival, found the deceased trapped in the wreckage. Forensic experts and the aviation investigators are also investigating the incident. The cause of the crash is not yet known at this stage," said Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

African News Agency/ANA