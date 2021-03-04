Two Limpopo cops convicted for accepting R1 000 bribe

Johannesburg – Two Limpopo police officers have been convicted at the Mokopane Regional Court for accepting a R1 000 bribe four years ago. Warrant Officer Richard Matsobane Molokome, 54, and Constable Karabo Archibald Sepato, 40, who were both stationed at the Tuinplaas Police Station, accepted a R1 000 bribe from a motorist in December 2017 when they noticed the vehicle had defects. The matter was transferred to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team, who duly arrested the police officers. The police officers are expected to be sentenced in April after they were found guilty of corruption in court on Wednesday. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the officers were performing crime prevention duties when they committed the crime.

“On 12 December 2017, Molokome and Sepato who were stationed at Tuinplaas SAPS were performing crime prevention duties when they noticed a suspicious vehicle and searched it. It was stopped, searched and some defects were discovered.

“Instead of issuing summons or impounding the vehicle, the two cops demanded a R1 000 gratification.

“The victim went home to fetch money and gave it to the police for the release of his vehicle,” said Nkwalase.

He said the police officers were initially released on warnings after making several court appearances before they were convicted.

They will be sentenced in the same court on April 19.

IOL