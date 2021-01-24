Two men to appear in Giyani court after woman kidnapped and raped at gunpoint

Giyani – Two men, aged 32 and 39, are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrates’ Court on Monday in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a woman in Phalaborwa this past week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo said.

“The suspects were arrested after a 22-year-old foreign national woman employed at her cousin's restaurant was kidnapped and raped at a lodge in Phalaborwa town [on Thursday night],” Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

It had been reported that the business owner had requested a customer to transport the victim to a house in Giyani.

“While driving home, suddenly they were blocked by a bakkie and a Mercedes Benz vehicle. Three occupants alighted from the vehicles and one fired shots, pointing [a firearm at] the driver. The suspects dragged the 22-year-old woman out of the vehicle and forced her into the Mercedes vehicle,” Ngoepe said.

Police were immediately informed and a manhunt was launched.