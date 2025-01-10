Two nurses abducted and raped at Limpopo clinic after gunman overpowers three security guards

Police in Limpopo have launched an extensive manhunt after two nurses, who were on duty at a clinic, were abducted at gunpoint, assaulted and then raped. Limpopo MEC for Health, Dieketseng Mashego said she is appalled by the horrific incident, expressing “shock and disgust at the barbaric actions”.

Apparently, a heavily armed man entered the Chuene Clinic, overpowered three security guards, and tied them up before abducting the two nurses. Limpopo Department of Health said the incident occurred around 1am on Friday while the two nurses were on night duty. The ordeal lasted for hours, and the nurses only reappeared around 5am on Friday.

Mashego said the incident is a major setback for the province’s efforts to have clinics working for 24 hours. “This deplorable incident is a serious setback to our department's efforts to ensure that clinics can function 24 hours a day,” said Mashego. “My heart goes out to the two nurses who have suffered immense physical and psychological trauma. How can we convince our staff to work night shifts to serve the community if the same community turns against them in such a violent manner?”

Mashego has appealed to community members to help authorities with information which can lead to the arrest of the perpetrator. “This incident is not just an attack on our clinic; it is an affront to the very fabric of our community. The individuals responsible for this crime are not strangers; they may be living among us. Surely, as community members, we must know something,” said Mashego. “I urge every member of our community to rise up and assist the police in their investigation. We must come together, share any information, and support law enforcement in their relentless pursuit of justice.