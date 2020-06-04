Two post offices targeted in Limpopo – but one alleged robbery bid foiled

An armed robbery that was allegedly set to take place at a post office used as a social grant paypoint at Atok in Apel, 85km from Polokwane, has been foiled – but robbers successfully targeted another post office in the Seshego township in Polokwane. Crime Intelligence members and the Tactical Response Team had received information about a possible robbery at Atok in the Bogalatladi area on Wednesday, SAPS said in a statement. They immediately conducted a snap operation with the help of a police helicopter and spotted a suspicious vehicle (Ford Ranger) with three occupants along the D4180 road between Atok and gaSelepe. "Soon after stopping, the driver suddenly got out and allegedly pointed at the members with a firearm. The suspect was then shot and the firearm was taken. He was taken to hospital, where he was admitted under police guard. "Another vehicle, a Toyota Quantum, with five occupants was spotted along the D4190 in the Atok area and the driver was also ordered to stop. When searching the vehicle, the police found a firearm hidden inside and all five suspects were apprehended.

"The suspects, aged between 24 and 40, will appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate's Court on a charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition," SAPS said.

Meanwhile, in Seshego, the police have launched a manhunt for unknown suspects who stormed into the post office in Seshego Zone 4 and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of cash.

"It is alleged that four suspects armed with firearms entered the post office where social grants were being paid out and demanded money from the tellers," SAPS said.

"The suspects also managed to overpower the security official on duty and wrestled away his service pistol. They then fled from the scene after taking the money.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Colonel Mohale at 071 497 2329 or the Crime Stop number 0860 010 111.