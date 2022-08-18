Two stoned to death, their bodies burnt as community blocks robbery and kidnapping in Limpopo

Pretoria – Two people, accused of robbing a woman and attempting to kidnap her, were murdered and their bodies were burnt by angry community members in Siloam, outside Thohoyandou, in Limpopo. “The two men were stoned to death and their bodies burned by community members at Tshavhalovhedzi village under Siloam policing area. Reports suggest that three suspects allegedly robbed a 23-year-old woman of her cellphone and other belongings at the local plaza,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

“They then attempted to kidnap her in full view of the bystanders but hastily left her and drove off after she screamed for help.” Mojapelo said community members gave chase and caught up with the alleged robbers after their getaway car was involved in an accident. “Two were killed and the third one was rescued by the police and arrested. Their motor vehicle was also torched. Community members proceeded to surround the police station, demanding his release but POPs (public order policing) members were activated to contain the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” warned community members to desist from engaging in acts of vigilantism and mob attacks. “The tendency of some community members to take the law into their own hands will be dealt with mercilessly and those responsible will be hunted down and brought to book,” Hadebe said. Cases of robbery, attempted kidnapping, two counts of murder and malicious damage to property will be opened.

One of the alleged criminals, who was rescued by police, is set to appear before the Siloam Magistrate’s Court. “Anyone with information about the suspects who allegedly took the law into their own hands should contact the Station Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Adziambei Nemavunde on 082 461 7554 or crime stop number 08600 10111 or nearest police station or may send the information via MySAPS App,” police said. IOL