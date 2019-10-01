File picture:Pexels

Johannesburg - Two toddlers left home alone were burned to death when a shack caught fire in at a village outside Makhado in Limpopo. Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the parents received a call from neighbours alerting them that their shack was on fire.

"Police and emergency services rushed to the scene and on arrival, found the shack burning. The owner of the shack, who is the father of the children, alleged that he left with his wife to collect wood at the nearby bushes, leaving his two children inside and that after a few minutes, they received a call that their shack has caught fire and the two toddlers were still inside.

The two children, Tshilidzi Blessing Mulamu and Tshinakaho Mulaudzi, aged three and two, were burnt beyond recognition.

"The cause of fire is still unknown at this stage and police investigations continue, " Ngoepe said.