Two young boys drown in the Ngwaritsi river in Limpopo during a fishing trip

A fishing trip turned tragic when two boys, aged nine and 14, drowned in the Ngwaritsi river in the Sekhukhune District on Sunday, November 17. According to reports, the boys were accompanied by a third child on their way to the river. The youngest boy initially wanted to return home, but the older one insisted they continue to fish.

“It is alleged that the 14-year-old boy went inside the water and seemingly struggled to swim and drowned,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. In a desperate attempt to save him, the nine-year-old also entered the water but was quickly overwhelmed and drowned as well. A third boy was about to follow when a woman bathing at the river screamed, preventing him from entering the water. Her cries for help alerted the community, who managed to retrieve the bodies from the river.

“The victims were declared dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services,” said Ledwaba. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, with autopsies scheduled to confirm the cause of death. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, expressed her condolences and urged parents to take extra precautions. she also stressed the importance of supervision when children are near water.