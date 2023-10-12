University of Limpopo distances itself from ‘bogus’ pharmacist Nthabiseng Ramokolo

The University of Limpopo has distanced itself from a woman who claimed to have obtained her pharmaceutical qualification from its institute. Nthabiseng Ramokolo sports medical scrubs bearing the UL logo and her name, and according to her Facebook profile, she studied a Bachelor of Pharmacy at UL's Schools of Health Sciences.

However, according to UL's Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Tebogo Mothiba, they have noted the claims on social media. “After checking all records, the university would like to state that Nthabiseng Ramokolo is not a UL pharmacy graduate and that she was never a student of the university. Additionally, her claims on social media that she is a master’s student at UL are false,” Mothiba said in a statement. Mothiba added that the records at UL do not contain any information on Nthabiseng Ramokolo.

"Our faculty members as well as current and former students have all confirmed that they never met her before," Mothiba said.

UL said the use of its name or logo by anyone to misrepresent their academic qualifications is unlawful. UL reserves the right to take whatever action is necessary to protect its reputation and the credibility of its qualifications. Ramokolo also claims to work at Dis-Chem, according to her LinkedIn profile. Dis-Chem has since denied this claim.

We can confirm that we do not have anyone by the name of "NthaBiseng Ramokolo" employed by the Dis-Chem group. We believe the LinkedIn account information listed on this profile to be inaccurate. — Dis-Chem (@Dischem) October 12, 2023 The latest incident comes just days after another fake doctor was exposed.