The only thing more creative than Pilato Bulala’s inventions is how he describes them. His yellow aircraft? It’s a scrapture – a word Bulala coined for his impressive sculptures made from scrap material. The impressive model, built from zinc sheets and wire mesh, is just a taste of this artist’s repertoire.
In the village of Tshivhuyuni in Limpopo, Bulala has established a reputation for his creativity despite his limited resources and visual impairment. The maroon bakkie in his yard bears his mantra in bold painted letters – NEVER GIVE UP.
The wire cars Bulala played with as a young boy inspired him to start crafting. He later embarked on his career using recycled metal and cables to make art