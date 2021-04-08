WATCH: Laptops worth over R4m stolen at state building in Limpopo

Johannesburg - Laptops worth over R4 million were stolen at the offices of the Limpopo Department of Rural Development in the early hours of Tuesday.

It is believed that the laptops were to be configured before being given to employees so they could work from home in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four armed men are said to be stolen the 185 laptops.

Spokesperson for the Limpopo police, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said two security guards were reportedly on duty at the department’s offices in Polokwane when four armed suspects pounced on them

“The suspects allegedly tied them up and locked them in one of the rooms before proceeding to the offices of the director. Using trolleys, the suspects allegedly loaded 185 laptops valued at over R4m from the office and later fled using a dark Toyota bakkie. No shots were fired.”