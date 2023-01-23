WATCH: Limpopo Health MEC gives staff at a clinic a tongue lashing for allegedly selling masks and its long queues

Cape Town - Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba has gone viral after a video of her scolding health employees at Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane. Last week, Ramathuba held an impromptu visit to Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane after reports of security guards selling masks and shoddy service from the facility were reported.

Three videos have since surfaced of Ramathuba scolding staff. In the first video, the MEC can be seen scolding a supervisor who took lunch “during a crisis”. The Regeneration of health system in Limpopo



Buya Mthetho pic.twitter.com/udCSmkww01 — Gershom (@GershomMayana) January 20, 2023 Addressing one of the staff members, Ramathuba can be heard saying: “as a supervisor, I expect that when there is a disaster that you be sitting here. When there is a disaster, I can’t go on leave.

“When there is a disaster with Eskom, the president cancelled World Economic Forum. “When there is a disaster. So, wena, you cannot be the first one to go on lunch when there is a disaster and leave the junior staff there. You should be here and coming up with a way to solve this matter”. In another video, Ramathuba approaches the security guards and healthcare workers at the facility following reports that state masks were being sold for R8.

"If I catch you selling masks, you will be fired. "

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba at Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane. pic.twitter.com/9hebVRg5r5 — Getrude Makhafola (@GetrudeM) January 18, 2023 She tells the security guards if she catches them selling masks, at the facility or any other facility, they will be fired. In the third video, Ramathuba expresses her disdain at the long queues. The best MEC SA had ever had pic.twitter.com/pUAWOHolnl — Gershom (@GershomMayana) January 18, 2023 Speaking to one of the staff members, she can be heard saying the manager should forget about her job title when there are long queues.

“The queue is long. She must forget about being a manager,” she says. In an interview with eNCA on Sunday, Ramathuba said since she has been a manager, she is not one to sit idly in her office because those giving reports will do so in a colourful and decorative manner that does not reflect the true nature of what is happening on the ground. “I usually will not wait to go to a meeting to ask questions because when you go to a boardroom and start asking questions you are not told the truth.

“For instance in that video (where she addresses the long queues) the operational manager was saying pregnant women had been sitting there since 7am, and that it was around 1.30pm. They had not been attended to or eaten at all. “They (staff) were telling me these were first-timers and first-timers take time. The patients were telling me no, they were not first-timers. You can look at our cards. We are not coming for the first time. “If I was in the office I would have believed that story. But, because I was there and I could see that is not true,” she told eNCA.

Ramathuba said often the shortage of staff line was abused. She said the operational manager had to take it in her stride to leave her office and do rounds when the facility gets busy. That is what was meant by her saying “forget about being a manager”. Ramathuba said these incidents made her angry.

“First, before I am an MEC or medical doctor, I am a human being and a mother. I have gone through labour,” she said. “Millions of South African women are subjected to these harsh conditions and often we always abuse the concept of shortages of staff. “I am the first person to admit that yes, in South Africa we have got challenges in terms of human resources but let’s not abuse,” Ramathuba said.

She further told eNCA the people of Limpopo voted and they require a service to be delivered and the health sector was based on life and death. “That is why I cannot wait for answers. I cannot wait for somebody to cook up stories and tell me things that are not happening. If I get a tip-off, whether it’s on social media or somebody phones me I will not hesitate to visit that facility. “South Africans must forgive me if at times I lose the cool, but I am firm. There is a difference between being angry, attacking or being firm or unprofessional.

“I was just firm to say how do you expect poor patients who can’t afford healthcare to come to the clinic which is their only hope and expect them to pay R8, and if they cannot pay R8 they cannot access (help),” Ramathuba said. She said an investigation had been launched into the selling of state masks being sold at Rethabile Clinic. [email protected]