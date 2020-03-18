WATCH: ZCC cancels Easter service amid coronavirus pandemic

DURBAN - The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has postponed its Easter service -- largest Christian gathering across southern Africa during the Easter holidays -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As churches, mosques, temples and synagogues step up their efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) which is one of the biggest African-initiated churches operating across southern Africa, has postponed all gatherings including the Easter service, which draws millions of pilgrims, who congregate at the foothills of the Moria Mountain in Limpopo during Easter weekend for worship.

In a statement released by the church on Tuesday night, the church Spokesperson, Reverend Emmanuel Motolla confirmed that the church had decided to postpone their annual pilgrimage and would announce a new date once normality had been restored.

“To set the record straight, the Zion Christian Church has postponed this years’ annual Easter pilgrimage, held at the headquarters of Moria, due to the coronavirus, or known as COVID-19. The church’s spiritual leader, Dr. BE Lekganyane, took the decision on Friday, March 13, 2020, after the church was briefed by the national government delegation, led by the Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize,” said Motolla.