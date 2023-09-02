Different police units were on Saturday still combing the scene where at least 18 suspects were killed during a shootout with police in Limpopo on Friday afternoon. IOL reported on Friday that high-profile police officials, including General Fannie Masemola rushed to the scene on Friday, after the shootout.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Saturday, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said the law enforcement had stamped the authority of the State, following a series of armed robberies in Limpopo. “Traumatic as it is (the shooting incident), but you will remember that starting from the beginning of this year, we had skyrocketing cases of cash-in-transit robberies particularly in the Vhembe area. It was as if we were quiet as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, so now it’s high time that the criminals see that we mean business. We are not going to allow them to do as they please here and we are going to make sure of that,” he said. “Whoever was involved in cash-in-transit robberies, this is not the end. We are investigating. There are cases that are still under investigation so we can expect more arrests.”

On Friday, Masemola said police believe they had “broken the back of a syndicate” that was possibly responsible for a number of cash-in-transit heists in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng. National commissioner of the South African Police Services , General Fannie Masemola. File Picture Speaking about Friday’s incident, Masemola said various units within the SAPS were keeping an eye on a group of suspects who were allegedly planning a cash-in-transit heist in Limpopo. “The observation was made for a number of days before they pounced on an identified address in Makhado today (Friday).