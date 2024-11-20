‘We thrive on the festive’: Limpopo liquor store traders reject proposed festive season alcohol curfew

Liquor store owners in Limpopo have voiced strong rejection of the proposed re-introduction of a curfew on the sale and distribution of alcohol across the province during festive season, arguing that it will affect their businesses as they thrive during this period. Last year, IOL reported that existing liquor traders in Limpopo who were fighting the implementation of the provincial Liquor Act were given a temporary reprieve by the High Court in Polokwane.

The disgruntled liquor traders in the province had approached the high court to challenge the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism’s implementation of the Liquor Act no 5 of 2009 as well as its associated regulations. The curfew was later lifted by the High Court in Polokwane. However, deputy police provincial commissioner in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers said alcohol is the leading contributor to various crimes in the province.

“The statistics are alarming, rapes, assaults, murders, domestic violence, child abuse, road fatalities, and attempted murders are frequently linked to alcohol consumption, both within and outside licensed venues,” Scheepers said during a recent stakeholder engagement on the amendment of the Limpopo liquor regulations with liquor traders. Scheepers said the current closing time of 2am contributes to violent crimes, and many incidents occur after patrons leave liquor stores. ”The police face the challenging task of managing these individuals as they make their way home in the early hours, all while addressing other crimes, such as house break-ins, which often occur during this time.“

Scheepers said that the noise, excessive music and unruly behaviour disturbs the peace of communities. “Many individuals, especially students preparing for exams, find their sleep disrupted. This disregard for community needs is unacceptable, and we must take action to rectify it,” Scheepers said. He called on the adjustment of the closing time to midnight during the festive season, and enforcement of stricter noise control measures to ensure they address the concerns of the community from music and unruly behaviour.

However, liquor store owners in the province rejected the proposal, stating that it would have a devastating impact on their businesses. Ernest Sebua, owner of Topax Carwash and Shisanyama in Mokopane, said the curfew would affect the liquor industry, particularly during festive season. “The Liquor industry thrives during festive seasons and that's when most traders make up for the commission shortfalls suffered during the course of the year. The earlier closing won't work,” Sebua told IOL News.

Sebua dismissed claims that alcohol is a leading contributor of crimes in the province. “Not all violent incidents are attributed to alcohol as per SAPS scapegoating. Recently, Limpopo police launched a festive season crime awareness Lebowakgomo, they need to intensify such awareness with all stakeholders (liquor traders included) involved.” Sebua criticised the police for experiencing difficulty in managing patrons leaving liquor venues in the early hours while simultaneously addressing other crimes.

“Imposing such a curfew will only add to the already strained South African Police Service (SAPS) resources as they will have to deal with alcohol bootleggers as we saw during Covid-19 curfews.” Sebua added that curfews will lead to people driving to other provinces where there are no restrictions to buy alcohol, and causing ”drunk driving incidents“. Another liquor store owner, Sabatho Kgageng, owner of Sabatho Joint Shisanyama in Lephalale, echoed Sebua’s sentiments that early closure of liquor stores affected businesses.

“It will affect it a great deal, because our people generally like gigging a bit late and that will have an influence in our business unless there's a change of attitude over gigging times,” Kgageng told IOL News. He also criticised the police assertion that earlier closing would reduce various crime incidents. “No, violent incidents do not only happen during the night or at liquor outlets. They happen everywhere every time,” Kgageng said.

Speaking with IOL News, Sello Mokwana, the deputy chairperson Sekhukhune Liquor Traders Association, voiced strong opposition to Scheeper's proposal, saying that limiting liquor sale hours would hurt the industry. “Those are the peak hours of the industry. It's going to have a detrimental impact on the industry and liquor stores,” Mokwana said. According to him, high crime rates are linked to the high unemployment rate, stating that there was a spike of crime during the height of Coronavirus.