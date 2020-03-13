We're in full lockdown as coronavirus quarantine facility, confirms Ranch Resort

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Limpopo - The Ranch Resort in Limpopo said on Friday that it was prepared to commence its operation as a Covid-19 quarantine facility under the direction of the National Department of Health. It will be serving as the quarantine facility for more than 100 South African citizens who are being repatriated from China due to Covid-19. “The Ranch will not be operating as a regular hotel as of today, 13 March 2020," the hotel's general manager Paul Shearer said. "The hotel is in full lockdown for a period of at least 21 days and our fellow South African citizens will be arriving from China tomorrow, 14 March 2020,” Shearer continued. The hotel was approached by the government to serve as a quarantine facility for the country. The hotel is now operating under the full direction and guidance of the military.

“Some of our hotel staff have agreed to continue working during the quarantine period and we applaud their decision to stay and help,” said Shearer.

On Friday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warned members of the public and the media to stay away from the hotel. Government has also assured the public that the hotel will be under strict military guard during the quarantine period.

The hotel said staff who had chosen not to work during this time would not be affected in terms of their remuneration. The decision to continue working was entirely voluntary and all staff were given an option and not persuaded in any way to participate if they did not want to. The hotel said staff who were immuno-compromised were advised against working.

“Covid-19 has now been declared a pandemic. We feel that in times of need, as is the case now in South Africa, it is our responsibility to assist the authorities and serve our country when called upon to do so. We are committed to supporting our community, guests and associates through this period,” said Shearer.