Johannesburg - The wife of a Polokwane businessman, who was shot dead in front of his son in February, has been arrested for his murder, along with her alleged lover, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said an investigation team followed up on information and conducted a sting operation in Lephalale late last month. A businessman linked to the killing was arrested.

''Information on the businessman's arrest was embargoed until Tuesday 3 April 2018 to enable the team to make a follow up on more crucial information that led to the apprehension of the alleged girlfriend of one of the conspirators, who is the wife of the deceased. She was arrested on on April 3 2018,'' he said.

Ngwako William Mathebula's 11-year-old son was accosted by three armed men at the gate of his parents' Polokwane home as he was leaving for school. The assailants forced him back into the house along with the domestic worker. The killers then shot and killed Mathebula in cold blood inside the house.

Mathebula, 46, owned Thaba Security company.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to face charges of murder.

African News Agency/ANA