Cape Town - Dorah Zwidofhelangani Manwadu, 42, appeared in Thohoyandou Magistrates’ Court for the first time in connection with the murder of her husband, Mbambadzeni James Manwadu, 46, an attorney connected to Legal Aid South Africa in Thohoyandou. Initially, Tshianeo Munyai, 30, Pfunzo Lidzebe and Nemakhavhani Ndalamo, 22, made their appearance in connection with the same murder.

It is alleged that on Monday, Manwadu arrived home and while getting out of his motor vehicle to open the gate, he was approached by the accused persons, who shot and killed him. According to NPA regional spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Munyai and Lidzebe were linked to the murder case of Collins Chabane mayor and would be making their appearances in Limpopo Polokwane High Court, for trial from May 29 until June 15. “Munyai is linked to other several cases committed between 2020 and 2022, for robberies with aggravating circumstances while Nemakhavhani is also linked to several cases of housebreaking, robberies and theft committed around Thohoyandou,”

Malabi-Dzhangi further confirmed that the matter was postponed to February for the bail application of the three accused. Dorah Manwadu and the accused will remain in custody. Meanwhile, in Gqeberha, police are warning scrap metal dealers or anyone buying copper cables through illegal means, that they will be arrested, charged and their businesses closed down. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the high incidents of theft and damage of ferrous and non-ferrous metals led to a multitude of economic and socio-economic strains and continued to threaten key industries.

“This warning comes following the theft of copper cables to the value of R1 million dug up from an electrical sub-station in Struandale on Tuesday. “It is alleged that at about 13:45, the two security guards on duty at the sub-station were held at gunpoint by three men who arrived in a white LDV bakkie,” Naidu said. She said the suspects were wearing reflector jackets and tied up the guards. They were joined by a further five suspects.

