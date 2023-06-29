Wife of Limpopo Premier dies following short illness

The wife of Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha has died following a brief illness, according to a provincial government statement. Maggie Mathabatha, aged 61, died early on Wednesday morning. Maggie served as the patron of Limpopo First Lady Trust since 2013, which provides wheelchairs and food parcels to disadvantaged families and builds houses for them. Mathabatha leaves behind her husband and three children.

“Mma Mathabatha will be remembered by the family, relatives, friends, and the people of Limpopo for her immense contribution towards the socio-economic development of disadvantaged people," said spokesperson for the premier, Willy Mosoma. President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the premier and his family during this difficult time. President Ramaphosa said that "as a community-focused leader, Maggie Mathabatha dedicated herself to the development and dignity of the people of Limpopo through housing opportunities, food security, and support for people with disabilities.”