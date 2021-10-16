Woman (36) airlifted to hospital after suffering second heart attack
Durban - A 36-year-old woman who suffered a second heart attack while on holiday in the Kruger National Park on Friday was airlifted to hospital for cardiac care.
ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, said the woman, who had suffered a heart attack a month and a half ago, called for assistance at around 9am after experiencing chest pains.
Campbell said the park rangers at her campsite had already offered to transport her to their 24-hour medical facility at Skukuza when she initially experienced pains the night before.
"ER24 paramedics travelled from Tzaneen, dispatching a private medical helicopter to fly ahead to Skukuza airport once they arrived on-scene. Our paramedics treated the patient, who was in a serious condition, with Advanced Life Support interventions before transporting her through to the airport to meet the helicopter," he said.
Campbell said the patient was then flown to a private hospital in Centurion for specialist Cardiologist care.
IOL