Woman (36) airlifted to hospital after suffering second heart attack

ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, said the woman, who had suffered a heart attack a month and a half ago, called for assistance at around 9am after experiencing chest pains.

Durban - A 36-year-old woman who suffered a second heart attack while on holiday in the Kruger National Park on Friday was airlifted to hospital for cardiac care.

Campbell said the park rangers at her campsite had already offered to transport her to their 24-hour medical facility at Skukuza when she initially experienced pains the night before.

"ER24 paramedics travelled from Tzaneen, dispatching a private medical helicopter to fly ahead to Skukuza airport once they arrived on-scene. Our paramedics treated the patient, who was in a serious condition, with Advanced Life Support interventions before transporting her through to the airport to meet the helicopter," he said.

Campbell said the patient was then flown to a private hospital in Centurion for specialist Cardiologist care.