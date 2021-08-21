WOMEN'S MONTH: 'You need to be bold' says Gauteng Flying Squad Unit officer, Sgt Boya

DURBAN - EIGHTEEN years ago, Moiponi Boya joined the South African Police Services, today Sergeant Moiponi Boya is a member of the Gauteng Flying Squad and is one of 65 women in the team, helping to keep our streets safe. Originally from Ga-Maja near Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, Boya and her team provide a quick response to priority, serious and violent crimes in progress in an attempt to apprehend suspects.

Daily, members of the flying squad provide visible policing by means of vehicle patrols along the country's major routes. They also assist in crime prevention operations and at times serve as back up during policing of major events. Daily, Sergeant Boya and her crew patrol one of the busiest cities in the country. During patrols, the crew receive a call on the police radio informing them of a crime in progress.

The team immediately prepare to respond, switching on the siren and blue light and off they rush to the crime scene. During a recent routine stop and search operation along the N1, Sergeant Boyi and her team pounced on a truck driver who was found to be transporting explosives from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg. The man was apprehended and the case was handed over to the HAWKS.

In another recent success, the team arrested a bus driver who was found to be transporting abalone to Zambia. "To survive in a male dominated environment, you need to be confident and bold. Never see your male counterparts as competition. We are all here to complement each others skills and strengths to serve and protect the people of our beautiful country," she said. Sergeant Boya's team regularly initiates roadblocks to address and monitor crime in hotspots.