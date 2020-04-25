List of services to be phased in under Level 4 lockdown

Government has released a draft framework for the Risk-Adjusted Strategy to bring different sectors of the economy under Level 4 of the national lockdown back to work as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In undertaking the Risk Adjusted Strategy, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 intends to phase in key sectors and priority areas with a view to deepening the fight against the pandemic, whilst simultaneously rebuilding the economy.

Under Level 4, All Covid-19 health and safety protocols must be followed at all times, including observance of guidelines for social distancing, sanitation and hygiene, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment, like cloth face masks, as determined by the National Department of Health.

People may travel to perform and acquire services only where such services cannot be provided from the safety of one’s home.