List of services to be phased in under Level 4 lockdown
Government has released a draft framework for the Risk-Adjusted Strategy to bring different sectors of the economy under Level 4 of the national lockdown back to work as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In undertaking the Risk Adjusted Strategy, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 intends to phase in key sectors and priority areas with a view to deepening the fight against the pandemic, whilst simultaneously rebuilding the economy.
Under Level 4, All Covid-19 health and safety protocols must be followed at all times, including observance of guidelines for social distancing, sanitation and hygiene, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment, like cloth face masks, as determined by the National Department of Health.
People may travel to perform and acquire services only where such services cannot be provided from the safety of one’s home.
Under the easing of the lockdown, the following will be allowed:
Any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages and animal food;
The sale of hot cooked food, only for home delivery;
Toilet Paper, sanitary pads, sanitary tampons, condoms;
Hand sanitiser, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use, household cleaning products, and personal protective equipment;
Products for the care of babies and toddlers;
Personal toiletries, including haircare, body and face care products, rollons, deodorants, dental care products;
Medical and hospital Supplies, medicine, equipment and personal protective equipment;
Fuel and lighting, including coal, wood, paraffin and gas;
Airtime and electricity
Hardware, components and supplies required by any qualified tradespersons solely for the purpose of emergency repairs at residential homes;
Hardware, components and supplies required by any entity engaged in the provision of essential services for any project related to the provision of water, electricity or other essential services;
Components for vehicles undergoing emergency repairs where such vehicle is used by a person engaged in essential services work;
Chemicals, packaging and ancillary products used in the production of any these products;
Textiles required to produce face masks, and other personal protective equipment;
Winter clothing, bedding and heaters;
Children’s clothing;
Stationery and educational books;
Tobacco products;
Personal ICT equipment including computers, mobile telephones and other home office equipment