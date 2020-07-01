LISTEN: Investigation launched after female student pilot dies in Pretoria plane crash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The SA Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the cause of a plane crash in Pretoria on Tuesday that claimed the life of a female pilot. The Piper Cherokee 28A-180 crashed at the main campus of the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Tshwane Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the pilot was declared dead at the scene. SACAA spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said the pilot had been taking part in a training flight. He said the aircraft had taken off from Wonderboom Airport and was intending to land at the same airport. A fireman puts out the fire than engulfed the light aircraft Picture: Ambulink ambulance service

Ledwaba explained that the evidence collection phase has begun and this would define the size and scope of the investigation as well as the anticipated timeframe for the completion of a final report.



To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ledwaba said it was vital to point out that investigations could vary in complexity and may at times take longer to complete.

"However, should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the investigating team will then immediately notify relevant parties so that appropriate action can be taken.

"A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days of the day of this accident," he said.

The plane crash scene Picture: Ambulink ambulance service





He added that in instances where an investigation took longer than 12 months to complete, the investigation team would be expected to issue an interim statement to indicate the progress made at that particular point in time.

"The completion of an investigation is marked by the release of a final accident report, which often contain safety recommendations aimed at improving the levels of aviation safety and the prevention of a similar accident," he said.