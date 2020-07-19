LISTEN: Mapiti Matsena murder accused set to appear in court on Monday

Durban – A man, implicated in the murder of a Gauteng MP, is set to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday. National SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the 29-year-old man was initially taken in for questioning during the early hours of Friday morning. Naidoo said following intensive and extensive investigations the accused has now been charged with the murder of Gauteng MP and Chairperson of the Provincial Safety and Security Committee, Mapiti David Matsena. "Matsena was attacked and fatally stabbed on Thursday. He was with his family at their Doornpoort home in Holyhock Road," Naidoo said. The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole has applauded the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Johan Ndlovu and his team for their speedy and positive response to the 72-hour Activation Plan.





"The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng and his team acted swiftly especially in terms of the 72-hour Activation Plan and by doing so, were able to identify and arrest the suspect within 24 hours," said General Sitole.

"He will appear in court on a charge of murder and possibly for housebreaking with intention to commit murder. While the suspect has been charged, detectives are still yet to confirm the motive for the killing," Naidoo added.

He appealed to anyone who may have any information on crime to please contact the SAPS via Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.

Information may also be provided to the SAPS via MySAPSApp, an application which can be downloaded on any android or iPhone.

All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.