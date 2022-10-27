Live Feed: Spanish Prime Minister meets with President Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa says the visit by the Spanish Prime Minister will solidify the already strong relations between the two leaders' countries.

– Spain in SA: Ramaphosa thanks Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for honouring SA’s invitation to visit the country Speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the Spanish Prime Ministers visit to South Africa has been long in the making.

Ramaphosa said that whenever he met with the Spanish Prime Minister around the world, Prime Minister he would always say how he was looking forward to visiting South Africa. Read more here. His Excellency President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón presents the Spanish delegation to HE President @CyrilRamaphosa during the Welcome Ceremony at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.#SpainInSA 🇪🇸🇿🇦#BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/eoRlgcoE9I — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 27, 2022 –

HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón of Spain lead their respective country delegations in official talks at the Union Buildings. #SpainInSA 🇪🇸🇿🇦#BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/QN47MC9OrV — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 27, 2022 Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain arriveS at Waterkloof Airforce Base, Pretoria, South Africa, where he was received by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor.

