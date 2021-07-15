LIVE UPDATES: #ProtectSouthAfrica – Call to unite, resist attempts to incite violence, create panic

The government has called on all South Africans to unite in creating a better future for all by resisting any attempts to incite violence, create panic or fuel divisions after days of looting and violence. The number of soldiers deployed in KZN and Gauteng has been pushed up to 25 000, and all SANDF reserve members were ordered to report to their units this morning. LIVE FEED:

8.23am RACIAL TENSION: As tension remained high in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after a wave of looting and rioting besieged the two provinces, the SANDF has called up all reserve members. All reserve troops were to report for duty at first light today at their respective units. On Wednesday night, the military was sent into the volatile Phoenix area, north of Durban, where several people were killed. Racial tension between the Indian and African population was simmering. Read more here 8.02am GAUTENG STARVATION WORRIES: The DA in Gauteng is very concerned that many residents of Gauteng are at risk of starvation, especially those who are dependent on NGOs for food, and those that are working at malls, shopping centres and all other affected sectors.

In addition, food security in the province is at risk due to road closures, preventing trucks from delivering necessities to the shops, while fuel shortages are looming due to the halt of supply, the DA said in a statement on Thursday. ’’Thousands of workers are at risk of being left unemployed and without an income, as some of the businesses may not have the capital to restock and rebuild, already having suffered due to Covid-19 restrictions. ’’Many of these NGOs are already struggling, as the businesses who assist them have a constrained budget due to Covid-19 restrictions, and with theft and structural damage, will now not be able to support NGOs at all.’’

7.49am The RebuildSA team have set up Whatsapp groups to assist in guiding the efforts of those who wish to donate their time, finances, food, furniture, etc.

Let us unite. Let not fight together. Ramaphosa is the problem #sabcnews #eNCA #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/jgOPbeFjXM — @Sonke_Latha (@LathaSonke) July 15, 2021 7.36am FOOD SECURITY THREAT: The rioting and looting has exposed the soft underbelly in the country’s food value chain. That is the over-reliance on road transportation for the movement of agricultural imports and exports, particularly through the Durban port. Continued disruptions to the transportation of food and agricultural products will threaten food security, a news website reports. 7.32am ’EX-MK MEMBERS BEHIND SABOTAGE’: Former Umkhonto we Sizwe members are alleged to have been behind the ’’well-orchestrated economic sabotage’’. Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa told a news website: ’’There is no doubt that they know the know-how of how MK operated, and they have organised in that way.’’ Intelligence sources believe their targets included Durban harbour, waterworks plants, electrical substations and even the Durban home of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the State Capture Inquiry.

6.00pm AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has appealed for calm and for peace to be restored to the Zulu nation following days of violence and looting. Read more here 5.00pm President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is considering a request by opposition parties to increase the number of soldiers that have been deployed on the ground in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Read more here. 4.55pm South Africans have begun cleaning up and rebuilding towns affected by the violence and looting seen across the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the past few days. Read more here.

’’Road carries 80% of South Africa’s goods. Simply put: when trucks stop, South Africa stops. What started out as sporadic incidents on one or two routes, has now spread to the total supply chain, affecting the transport legs (all forms, whether local or long-haul), as well as destinations and originations. With the total supply chain now being impacted, the economic effects are far-reaching – but the collapse of the supply of all goods will be the immediate result. ’’The consumer will foot the bill for what has happened – through both indirect charges relating to the cost of logistics, the need to build reserves to repair damaged infrastructure and as goods become scarce. Supply and demand will dictate cost – and if supply cannot meet demand, demand will drive prices up.’’ 11.34am [REACTION] A Manager of Nkomovillage in Attridgeville gives a detailed account of overnight attacks by looters. She says there was a swift response from @SAPoliceService @TMPDSafety and armed security. 3 stores were looted & mall is open for business under police watch.#ProtectSA pic.twitter.com/AWtUffNO3K — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 14, 2021 11.15am LOOTERS ’RELEASED’: The DA has written to the KZN police commissioner over claims that a number of people arrested for looting have been released without being charged. This comes as a result of there being no food supplies at the Pinetown police station holding cells.

’’If this is taking place at Pinetown SAPS, then there is a very strong probability that it will take place at other police stations too,’’ the DA said. 11.11am DISREGARD FOR HEALTHCARE: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday the ongoing social unrest in Gauteng and KZN is preventing the provision of essential healthcare delivery by blocking patients, medical staff and critical supplies from reaching facilities. ’’We call for immediate steps to safeguard the right to healthcare and safety of patients, healthcare workers, medical infrastructure and supplies to avert a drastic escalation of the current Covid-19-driven healthcare crisis.

’’Numerous reports and the experiences of MSF teams indicate the violent unrest is characterised by a blatant disregard for the basic sanctity of health facilities and medical staff.’’ 11.08am The people of Tembisa we see you. We appreciate you. Amandla✊🏿 https://t.co/QXV9CXeZv4 — Gee Moo (@GeeMoo8) July 14, 2021 11am TORCHING OF HOSPITAL PREVENTED: Police Minister Bheki Cele told the African News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday intelligence information gathered in advance by law enforcement agencies averted the burning of a hospital full of patients in Durban. “A lot (of destruction) has happened, but unfortunately we do not talk about that which has not happened. For instance in KZN yesterday, they were planning to burn the hospital. Literally planning to burn the hospital with patients inside. That was averted. They were planning to burn the legislature and things like those in KZN.”

10.59am Picture: Facebook / Diepsloot Residents' Association STOLEN LOOT RECOVERED: The Diepsloot Residents' Association in Johannesburg has been doing door-to-door operations to recover items that were looted by residents from a nearby shopping centre. Akim Zulu, the secretary of the association, said: “When things happened, we had a meeting early in the morning and we decided to stay at Bambanani (mall) to stop community members from looting as there were some who wanted to go back to loot. “We managed to get some information from residents, saying they saw some people running into the community from the mall. We then decided to a do door-to-door search to recover the items.”

’’This will create an increased demand for imported refined fuel, which will then need to be transported to the inland provinces – in all likelihood through the Transnet pipeline from Durban to Gauteng. Given that this pipeline crosses through some of the most contested terrain in terms of rioting and looting, and has in the past been the subject of numerous incidents of theft, it seems likely that this too will soon be closed. ’’Unless and until South Africa’s security situation normalises, this means that there are likely to be fuel shortages in the short to medium term, especially in Gauteng, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.’’ 10.11am A large crowd of people loitering outside the Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus continue to dare the police by slowly approaching as a group with the intention gaining entry into the mall. #SABCNews #ZumaUnrest #zumaprotests #ZumaArrest pic.twitter.com/qOxFEobx4K — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 14, 2021 10.08am MILK GOING TO WASTE: A dairy farmer in the Ixopo area of KwaZulu-Natal told a news website he had to throw away 28 000 litres of milk worth R160 000 because the transport company said it cannot risk its trucks on the roads.

10.04am Bheki Cele just said on @SABCNews that there are gang people called Bhoko Haram in Mamelodi who are behind instigating the looting at Mams Mall overnight. I hope he's making things up or not talking about the Boko Haram we know #SAUnrest #SAShutdown — Self-proclaimed millionaire (@ThabisoZAR) July 14, 2021 9.57am HOSPITAL NETWORK REELING: The National Hospital Network (NHN), which represents 241 hospitals located in previously disadvantaged areas, said in a statement on Wednesday the impact of the looting and destruction is having dire consequences on hospitals and related healthcare services. It is experiencing dire staff shortages, as staff cannot leave their places of residence or return safely after shifts and food supplies are running out at some hospitals. The Melomed Richards Bay Hospital has lost communications capabilities due to their fibre lines being destroyed. The NHN has called on the government to provide on-site security to hospitals and to provide transportation escorts by SAPS/SANDF for oxygen and other medical supplies

The NHN is deeply concerned at the slow pace in getting the situation under control, saying the ’’collateral damage is simply unimaginable’’. 9.39am CAPITEC CONCERN: ’’We are seriously concerned about the situation and its impact on our clients, employees, society, and economy,’’ Capitec said in a statement. ’’Over 300 of our branches and ATMs are currently closed because of the unrest. ATMs in affected areas will not be supplied with cash or accept deposits until it is safe to do so. The safety of our clients and employees remains our top priority.’’

The African Union has warned that instability in South Africa will inevitably have a negative impact on the Southern Africa Development Community as a region. 8am Today at 10am, DA justice and constitutional development spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach will lay criminal charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, Duduzane Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema for incitement of violence. 7.51am KZN - N2 Route: #SANDF clearing the roadway in the Pongola area #KZNViolence pic.twitter.com/ctOqbmovlO — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 14, 2021 7.42am The ongoing violence and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has claimed 72 lives so far. With mobs attacking malls, shops, small businesses, depots, roadside stalls and trucks, the number of arrests has risen to 1 234.

The government says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will oppose bail for those arrested for public violence and economic sabotage. The NPA was putting together special teams of prosecutors. 7.28am The ANC government has failed black people #ANCNECLeaks 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TEIe5mkwNS — MokupiPogisho👁️ (@MokupiPogisho) July 14, 2021 7.20am #ThomasAndSkhumba @KayaOnAir so people damage their infrastructure in #KZNshutdown #GautengShutdown but in #Nkandla is protected. Big up to everyone who is protecting their infrastructure. https://t.co/EBUqj000PC — Magasela (@nkosimngadi07) July 14, 2021 7.17am ActionSA president Herman Mashaba will brief the media and the South African people at 11am today on its plan to institute legal action to aid South Africans affected by the spate of looting and violence in Gauteng and KZN. The South African National Defence Force is on the ground in Alexandra. The aim is to assist police to calm the ongoing protests. Several stores, banks and buildings have been destroyed by the looters. eNCA's @MasegoRahlaga reports #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/B3htl575TD — eNCA (@eNCA) July 14, 2021 7.16am Thulani Dlomo, the former head of the spy agency's controversial Special Operations Unit, has been identified as one of the 12 people being investigated for fomenting violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, a news website reported.