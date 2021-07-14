LIVE UPDATES: #SouthAfricaIsBurning – Communities in Gauteng and KZN fight back against looting, unrest

Amid the widespread, deadly looting raging in certain areas of the country, there is outrage and disbelief among the majority of South Africans over the absence of an effective response from the government. Community Policing Forums, taxi associations and citizens around the country are patrolling their neighbourhoods to guard against businesses being ransacked.

LIVE FEED: 5.00pm President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is considering a request by opposition parties to increase the number of soldiers that have been deployed on the ground in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Read more here. 4.55pm South Africans have begun cleaning up and rebuilding towns affected by the violence and looting seen across the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the past few days. Read more here.

A taxi association member said it was anarchy. “These thugs will not destroy our mall. Five hundred of our members have deployed throughout Katlehong and Vosloorus to defend the malls.” It's understood that there are still a lot of people inside the Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus, presumably unsure of how to make it out through the police stationed in the parking lot of the mall. Sporadically, they step out and get apprehended.#ZumaArrest #ZumaUnrest #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/dzDhYRooxR — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 14, 2021 11.41am The Abahlali baseMjondolo movement says poverty and hunger were a ticking time bomb in the wake of the protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. https://t.co/pRxnoZZJfh — IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021 11.40am .@Our_DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Adv Glynnis Breytenbach layed criminal charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, Duduzane Zuma and Julius Malema for incitement of violence.

🎥 Henk Kruger / @AfriNewsAgency#SouthAfricaIsBurning pic.twitter.com/NhVDn3NAeH — IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021 11.39am ’WHEN TRUCKS STOP, SA STOPS’: Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, says a State of Emergency needs to be declared – immediately. ’’The time has come for the gloves to be taken off,’’ he said in a statement on Wednesday. ’’Road carries 80% of South Africa’s goods. Simply put: when trucks stop, South Africa stops. What started out as sporadic incidents on one or two routes, has now spread to the total supply chain, affecting the transport legs (all forms, whether local or long-haul), as well as destinations and originations. With the total supply chain now being impacted, the economic effects are far-reaching – but the collapse of the supply of all goods will be the immediate result.

’’The consumer will foot the bill for what has happened – through both indirect charges relating to the cost of logistics, the need to build reserves to repair damaged infrastructure and as goods become scarce. Supply and demand will dictate cost – and if supply cannot meet demand, demand will drive prices up.’’ 11.34am [REACTION] A Manager of Nkomovillage in Attridgeville gives a detailed account of overnight attacks by looters. She says there was a swift response from @SAPoliceService @TMPDSafety and armed security. 3 stores were looted & mall is open for business under police watch.#ProtectSA pic.twitter.com/AWtUffNO3K — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 14, 2021 11.15am LOOTERS ’RELEASED’: The DA has written to the KZN police commissioner over claims that a number of people arrested for looting have been released without being charged. This comes as a result of there being no food supplies at the Pinetown police station holding cells. ’’If this is taking place at Pinetown SAPS, then there is a very strong probability that it will take place at other police stations too,’’ the DA said.

11.11am DISREGARD FOR HEALTHCARE: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday the ongoing social unrest in Gauteng and KZN is preventing the provision of essential healthcare delivery by blocking patients, medical staff and critical supplies from reaching facilities. ’’We call for immediate steps to safeguard the right to healthcare and safety of patients, healthcare workers, medical infrastructure and supplies to avert a drastic escalation of the current Covid-19-driven healthcare crisis. ’’Numerous reports and the experiences of MSF teams indicate the violent unrest is characterised by a blatant disregard for the basic sanctity of health facilities and medical staff.’’

11.08am The people of Tembisa we see you. We appreciate you. Amandla✊🏿 https://t.co/QXV9CXeZv4 — Gee Moo (@GeeMoo8) July 14, 2021 11am TORCHING OF HOSPITAL PREVENTED: Police Minister Bheki Cele told the African News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday intelligence information gathered in advance by law enforcement agencies averted the burning of a hospital full of patients in Durban. “A lot (of destruction) has happened, but unfortunately we do not talk about that which has not happened. For instance in KZN yesterday, they were planning to burn the hospital. Literally planning to burn the hospital with patients inside. That was averted. They were planning to burn the legislature and things like those in KZN.” 10.59am Picture: Facebook / Diepsloot Residents' Association STOLEN LOOT RECOVERED: The Diepsloot Residents' Association in Johannesburg has been doing door-to-door operations to recover items that were looted by residents from a nearby shopping centre.

Akim Zulu, the secretary of the association, said: “When things happened, we had a meeting early in the morning and we decided to stay at Bambanani (mall) to stop community members from looting as there were some who wanted to go back to loot. “We managed to get some information from residents, saying they saw some people running into the community from the mall. We then decided to a do door-to-door search to recover the items.” 10.49am What did I do? pic.twitter.com/TLtKDGRvVP — Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) July 14, 2021 10.43am SA has been engulfed by unprecedented unrest, accompanied by the destruction of industrial parks and shopping malls, since the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.@busrep #ProtestAction #looting

https://t.co/htdbWXYtfL — IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021 10.46am SANTACO-KZN takes a stand to prevent looting in the malls and shopping centres that have not been affected by KZN protests. — SANTACO-KZN (@Santacokzn) July 14, 2021 10.43am Jozi is super clean and calm. JHB CBD. #MaponyaMall pic.twitter.com/9h6G1U8vl5 — SphiweNgamaRhymes (@townshipproduct) July 14, 2021 10.36am A number of mothers in Durban have appealed for help with getting formula for their babies. https://t.co/THw9b8p7Ef — IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021 10.28am SUPPORT FOR FARMERS: The Southern African Agri Initiative said on Wednesday it will do everything it can to support families on their farms who are in distress, have to flee or are in danger of sustaining damages as a result of protests and looting.

Farmers have also been encouraged to remain in constant contact with each other and their organised agricultural structures, report incidents and keep their farms, families and workers safe. 10.25am #CapeTown A group of residents is picketing in front of Thembokwezi Square in Mandalay. The residents say they won't allow looting to take place in their community. Note, as yet, there have been no reports of looting in the Western Cape. #KZNShutdown #GautengShutdown @eNCA pic.twitter.com/YGjWBJseCY — Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) July 14, 2021 10.20am EFF leader Julius Malema has returned to the Twittersphere, following the suspension of his account when the social media network found he had violated its rules. https://t.co/s5RFrIs5Bi — IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021 10.16am FUEL SHORTAGES: The announcement by SAPREF, South Africa’s largest fuel refinery, that it has suspended its operations due to force majeure will undoubtedly impact the already critical fuel situation in South Africa, and particularly in our inland provinces, the DA said in a statement. ’’This will create an increased demand for imported refined fuel, which will then need to be transported to the inland provinces – in all likelihood through the Transnet pipeline from Durban to Gauteng. Given that this pipeline crosses through some of the most contested terrain in terms of rioting and looting, and has in the past been the subject of numerous incidents of theft, it seems likely that this too will soon be closed.

’’Unless and until South Africa’s security situation normalises, this means that there are likely to be fuel shortages in the short to medium term, especially in Gauteng, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.’’ 10.11am A large crowd of people loitering outside the Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus continue to dare the police by slowly approaching as a group with the intention gaining entry into the mall. #SABCNews #ZumaUnrest #zumaprotests #ZumaArrest pic.twitter.com/qOxFEobx4K — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 14, 2021 10.08am MILK GOING TO WASTE: A dairy farmer in the Ixopo area of KwaZulu-Natal told a news website he had to throw away 28 000 litres of milk worth R160 000 because the transport company said it cannot risk its trucks on the roads. 10.04am Bheki Cele just said on @SABCNews that there are gang people called Bhoko Haram in Mamelodi who are behind instigating the looting at Mams Mall overnight. I hope he's making things up or not talking about the Boko Haram we know #SAUnrest #SAShutdown — Self-proclaimed millionaire (@ThabisoZAR) July 14, 2021 9.57am HOSPITAL NETWORK REELING: The National Hospital Network (NHN), which represents 241 hospitals located in previously disadvantaged areas, said in a statement on Wednesday the impact of the looting and destruction is having dire consequences on hospitals and related healthcare services.

It is experiencing dire staff shortages, as staff cannot leave their places of residence or return safely after shifts and food supplies are running out at some hospitals. The Melomed Richards Bay Hospital has lost communications capabilities due to their fibre lines being destroyed. The NHN has called on the government to provide on-site security to hospitals and to provide transportation escorts by SAPS/SANDF for oxygen and other medical supplies The NHN is deeply concerned at the slow pace in getting the situation under control, saying the ’’collateral damage is simply unimaginable’’.

8.41am The residents of Soweto who stood up to protect the Maponya mall, have clearly demonstrated the power of good people to stop any storm.

#MaponyaMall pic.twitter.com/hCMJKZHcW4 — Hezy Mash (@hezymash) July 14, 2021 8.22am Let's stop sharing the looting videos and rather share these..#MyBeautifulSouthAfrica#ProtectSouthAfrica#MyBeautifulCountry pic.twitter.com/x0eEbxRhNN — Merentia v d Vent (@Merentia) July 14, 2021 8.18am The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to ’’urgently’’ declare a state of emergency in KwaZulu-Natal as unrest spirals “out of control”. The chamber said businesses were still being looted and set alight. 8.14am Stores and warehouses were hit by looters for a fifth day running despite the troops President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed to try to quell unrest that has claimed 72 lives. https://t.co/b58Is9cEs7 — IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021 8.07am African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the ongoing unrest and surge of violence which has left numerous people dead in South Africa, and called for an urgent restoration of peace and order in Africa’s economic powerhouse. The African Union has warned that instability in South Africa will inevitably have a negative impact on the Southern Africa Development Community as a region.

8am Today at 10am, DA justice and constitutional development spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach will lay criminal charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, Duduzane Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema for incitement of violence. 7.51am KZN - N2 Route: #SANDF clearing the roadway in the Pongola area #KZNViolence pic.twitter.com/ctOqbmovlO — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 14, 2021 7.42am The ongoing violence and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has claimed 72 lives so far. With mobs attacking malls, shops, small businesses, depots, roadside stalls and trucks, the number of arrests has risen to 1 234. The government says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will oppose bail for those arrested for public violence and economic sabotage. The NPA was putting together special teams of prosecutors.