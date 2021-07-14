LIVE UPDATES: #SouthAfricaIsBurning – Communities in Gauteng and KZN fight back against looting, unrest
Share this article:
Amid the widespread, deadly looting raging in certain areas of the country, there is outrage and disbelief among the majority of South Africans over the absence of an effective response from the government.
Community Policing Forums, taxi associations and citizens around the country are patrolling their neighbourhoods to guard against businesses being ransacked.
LIVE FEED:
- 5.00pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is considering a request by opposition parties to increase the number of soldiers that have been deployed on the ground in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Read more here.
- 4.55pm
South Africans have begun cleaning up and rebuilding towns affected by the violence and looting seen across the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the past few days. Read more here.
- 4.48pm
South Africans are offering their services to help rebuild after days of looting and violence.
Where there's unity there's victory. Stand together SA✊🤝. #mallofafrica #SouthAfricaIsBurning pic.twitter.com/sZMPYFNJMQ— 📀Lesego mahloko (@missMahloko) July 13, 2021
- 2.43pm
Local restaurants have temporarily closed their doors due to #CivilUnrest especially in #Durban and surrounding areas where riots and looting have intensified.@IOL_Lifestyle #Violence— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
https://t.co/JjPIFNHXQB
- 2.42pm
The YouTuber tried to make a joke about the #looting and civil unrest happening in the country.@IOL_Lifestyle #UnrestSA #SouthAfricaIsBurning https://t.co/hB91C1J4IP— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 2.28pm
Operations at the Durban High Court have been shut down for the third straight day due to the violence and widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal. https://t.co/VeDD31cWgl— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 2.26pm
Looting taking place at bidvest warehouse in kzn right now! Where is the army? No use arriving after all goods have been looted! #durbanisburning #KZN #KZNViolence #SouthAfricaIsBurning @SANDF_ZA @PresidencyZA— Neelam M Singh (@neelamstweets) July 14, 2021
- 2.21pm
Former Miss South Africa Teen Phuthi Khomo joins the local taxi association and the Soshanguve community in defending Soshanguve Crossing from looters.— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
🎥: Oupa Mokoena / @AfriNewsAgency#Southafricaisburning #unrestSA pic.twitter.com/fAfA7AlIsN
- 2.20pm
To me, the biggest disappointment of the crisis is KZN premier Sihle Zikalala. Instead of showing leadership, he's pandering to all sides while his province is being devastated. His only plan is to ask that the man at the centre of all this destruction should be released.— Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) July 14, 2021
- 1.57pm
Clean up has begun today at the Edendale Mall in Pietermaritzburg.— Angel_Live4Love (@Angel__Mazibuko) July 14, 2021
If you would like to help bring back the City of Choice please join this WhatsApp group:https://t.co/1ssyWMfSxV or DM @ZumaZamile
Let's try piece together what we can#KZNViolence #Pietermaritzburg pic.twitter.com/BWN1kPb9tY
- 1.55pm
Small towns are running out of supply of basic things, including fuel. They do not have a strike or violence taking place but fully affected by the impact of what is happening in KZN. #KZNViolence— KUSTA 🇿🇦 (@yandikusta) July 14, 2021
- 1.47pm
The community of Meadowlands clean up the Ndofire Mall after it was destroyed by looters.— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
Video: Nokuthula Mbatha/ African News Agency/ANA
Read more here: https://t.co/fgbExyBgWO#ShutdownSA #UnrestSA #SouthAfricaIsBurning pic.twitter.com/UVrYDEY5Na
- 1.36pm
Should President @CyrilRamaphosa have declared a State of Emergency in volatile provinces?— IOL News (@IOL) July 13, 2021
- 1.35pm
Have accounts of people being stopped from going to buy bread & milk at their local store by armed & towns arming themselves against people coming in to area. How can law-abiding citizens buy food in KZN if being prevented from doing so?— Cheryl Tuckett (@cltkidlit) July 14, 2021
#KZNViolence #Inequality
- 1.23pm
Herman Mashaba have called on business owners and residents in KZN and Gauteng, who are affected by the riots and looting, to join their lawsuit against the government and the ANC. https://t.co/5DbCBl86K9— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 1.11pm
VACCINE ALERT: Law enforcement officers have been sent to protect clinics that are rolling out Covid-19 vaccinations, as well as vaccine storage sites and schools amid unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, a news website reported. Vaccines were allegedly stolen from a site in Durban and pharmacies looted.
- 1.10pm
Its quite ironic that the same tactics the ANC used against the old government is being used against the ANC— Floetic_Essentials (@RealFloetic_E) July 14, 2021
#StateOfEmergency #MaponyaMall #ZumaArrest #ZumaCoupAttempt Sihle Zikalala | Gwede Mantashe | Ntsiki
- 1.06pm
MALLS ON BRINK: Shopping malls and retail outlets in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have easily suffered more than R10 billion worth of damage over the past few days, says Neil Gopal, chief executive of the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa).
“Rebuilding may take two years depending on the extent and size of the centre. Some landlords may however decide to not rebuild as the risk is too high for future incidents.”
- 1.03pm
#SouthAfrica crumbling economy - KwaZulu-Natal - Durban total destruction after mobs in the thousands descended on Nandi Drive looting destroying and burning factories warehouses private businesses shops vehicles pic.twitter.com/QsxWB5nXcC— Evelyn Tremble (@DrumChronicles) July 14, 2021
- 12.55pm
The aspiring politician also blames his father’s arrest and imprisonment and the government’s lockdown on the unfolding civil unrest in the country. https://t.co/VC0ZnmiCzs— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 12.51pm
Pimville residents have joined forces to protect Maponya Mall in Soweto. Maponya is the only mall in Soweto that hasn't been looted.— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
🎥: Nokuthula Mbatha/ African News Agency
Read more here: https://t.co/fgbExyBgWO#SouthAfricaIsBurning #looting #unrestsa pic.twitter.com/2LZnSGHkSl
- 12.50pm
A private ambulance service in Durban was unable to get to a critically ill patient because of the violent unrest. https://t.co/ZeGKEMDOLv— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 12.48pm
You call this hungry? You call this helping Zuma? This is a criminal offense.#RamaphosaMustFall #ProtectSouthAfrica #KZNViolence #RIOTS #criminals #Pray4SA pic.twitter.com/9gF3DCNrhH— Life of the Writer (@Hannesgrove) July 14, 2021
- 12.45pm
While conducting a walkabout in the mall, the police minister addressed the media, saying that he was aware many did not want to believe the SAPs was acting on crime intelligence. https://t.co/GhcrXHbkG4— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 12.42pm
I don't care whatever u r protesting for but this ignorance here is a potential disaster... it won't end well. EXPLOSION! #ZumaCoupAttempt #ANCNECLeaks #MaponyaMall #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/hVLWPsTWlR— Brian muchy 🈵️☢⚛ (@Moochybee) July 14, 2021
- 12.37pm
For those who were deeply invested in the communities they operated in, it is not the lost revenue and damage to their assets that hurts the most, but rather what they see as betrayal.@busrep #Violence #looting https://t.co/tBta6TIKo5— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 12.32pm
Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa at Maponya Mall in Soweto to thank the community for guarding the mall.— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
🎥 : Nokuthula Mbatha/ @AfriNewsAgency
Read more here: https://t.co/fgbExyBgWO#SouthAfricaIsBurning #UnrestSA #ZumaCoupAttempt pic.twitter.com/yAhLuSGAH8
- 12.31pm
Residents in Kwazulu-Natal are under siege and despite what the defence minister may believe we are in a state of emergency, writes Lee Rondganger https://t.co/pvKu0DHfW1— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 12.18pm
#WATCH Premier Sihle Zikalala confronts alleged criminals near a looted warehouse #KZNshutdown #KZNViolence #durbanisburning #eNCA @eNCA pic.twitter.com/qtaPYms0td— Ronald Masinda (@RONALDMASINDA) July 14, 2021
- 12.12pm
Police Minister Bheki Cele said intelligence information gathered in advance by law-enforcement agencies averted the burning of a hospital full of patients in Durban. https://t.co/RuJWQ1tUx1— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 12.09pm
Desperate Glenwood residents queuing for fuel.— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
Video: Doctor Ngcobo/ @AfriNewsAgency
Read more here: https://t.co/fgbExyBgWO#durbanisburning #ZumaCoupAttempt #UnrestSA pic.twitter.com/5eWFCUtvl1
- 12.06pm
One would swear we're on one of the movie sets of Avengers Endgame. Sad. Sad. #JHBCBD #ThulaniDlomo #ANCNECLeaks #MaponyaMall #ZumaCoupAttempt #KZNViolence #SouthAfricaIsBurning #Pimville #durbanisburning pic.twitter.com/AjgAiiXAcn— responsible afrikan (@mbotsellasie) July 14, 2021
- 11.50am
Taxi drivers guarding Vosloorus Mall in Ekurhuleni opened fire on looters on Wednesday morning, a news website reported.
A taxi association member said it was anarchy. “These thugs will not destroy our mall. Five hundred of our members have deployed throughout Katlehong and Vosloorus to defend the malls.”
It's understood that there are still a lot of people inside the Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus, presumably unsure of how to make it out through the police stationed in the parking lot of the mall. Sporadically, they step out and get apprehended.#ZumaArrest #ZumaUnrest #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/dzDhYRooxR— Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 14, 2021
- 11.41am
The Abahlali baseMjondolo movement says poverty and hunger were a ticking time bomb in the wake of the protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. https://t.co/pRxnoZZJfh— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 11.40am
.@Our_DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Adv Glynnis Breytenbach layed criminal charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, Duduzane Zuma and Julius Malema for incitement of violence.— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
🎥 Henk Kruger / @AfriNewsAgency#SouthAfricaIsBurning pic.twitter.com/NhVDn3NAeH
- 11.39am
’WHEN TRUCKS STOP, SA STOPS’: Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, says a State of Emergency needs to be declared – immediately. ’’The time has come for the gloves to be taken off,’’ he said in a statement on Wednesday.
’’Road carries 80% of South Africa’s goods. Simply put: when trucks stop, South Africa stops. What started out as sporadic incidents on one or two routes, has now spread to the total supply chain, affecting the transport legs (all forms, whether local or long-haul), as well as destinations and originations. With the total supply chain now being impacted, the economic effects are far-reaching – but the collapse of the supply of all goods will be the immediate result.
’’The consumer will foot the bill for what has happened – through both indirect charges relating to the cost of logistics, the need to build reserves to repair damaged infrastructure and as goods become scarce. Supply and demand will dictate cost – and if supply cannot meet demand, demand will drive prices up.’’
- 11.34am
[REACTION] A Manager of Nkomovillage in Attridgeville gives a detailed account of overnight attacks by looters. She says there was a swift response from @SAPoliceService @TMPDSafety and armed security. 3 stores were looted & mall is open for business under police watch.#ProtectSA pic.twitter.com/AWtUffNO3K— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 14, 2021
- 11.15am
LOOTERS ’RELEASED’: The DA has written to the KZN police commissioner over claims that a number of people arrested for looting have been released without being charged. This comes as a result of there being no food supplies at the Pinetown police station holding cells.
’’If this is taking place at Pinetown SAPS, then there is a very strong probability that it will take place at other police stations too,’’ the DA said.
- 11.11am
DISREGARD FOR HEALTHCARE: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday the ongoing social unrest in Gauteng and KZN is preventing the provision of essential healthcare delivery by blocking patients, medical staff and critical supplies from reaching facilities.
’’We call for immediate steps to safeguard the right to healthcare and safety of patients, healthcare workers, medical infrastructure and supplies to avert a drastic escalation of the current Covid-19-driven healthcare crisis.
’’Numerous reports and the experiences of MSF teams indicate the violent unrest is characterised by a blatant disregard for the basic sanctity of health facilities and medical staff.’’
- 11.08am
The people of Tembisa we see you. We appreciate you. Amandla✊🏿 https://t.co/QXV9CXeZv4— Gee Moo (@GeeMoo8) July 14, 2021
- 11am
TORCHING OF HOSPITAL PREVENTED: Police Minister Bheki Cele told the African News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday intelligence information gathered in advance by law enforcement agencies averted the burning of a hospital full of patients in Durban.
“A lot (of destruction) has happened, but unfortunately we do not talk about that which has not happened. For instance in KZN yesterday, they were planning to burn the hospital. Literally planning to burn the hospital with patients inside. That was averted. They were planning to burn the legislature and things like those in KZN.”
- 10.59am
STOLEN LOOT RECOVERED: The Diepsloot Residents' Association in Johannesburg has been doing door-to-door operations to recover items that were looted by residents from a nearby shopping centre.
Akim Zulu, the secretary of the association, said: “When things happened, we had a meeting early in the morning and we decided to stay at Bambanani (mall) to stop community members from looting as there were some who wanted to go back to loot.
“We managed to get some information from residents, saying they saw some people running into the community from the mall. We then decided to a do door-to-door search to recover the items.”
- 10.49am
What did I do? pic.twitter.com/TLtKDGRvVP— Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) July 14, 2021
- 10.43am
SA has been engulfed by unprecedented unrest, accompanied by the destruction of industrial parks and shopping malls, since the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.@busrep #ProtestAction #looting— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
https://t.co/htdbWXYtfL
- 10.46am
SANTACO-KZN takes a stand to prevent looting in the malls and shopping centres that have not been affected by KZN protests.— SANTACO-KZN (@Santacokzn) July 14, 2021
- 10.43am
Jozi is super clean and calm. JHB CBD. #MaponyaMall pic.twitter.com/9h6G1U8vl5— SphiweNgamaRhymes (@townshipproduct) July 14, 2021
- 10.36am
A number of mothers in Durban have appealed for help with getting formula for their babies. https://t.co/THw9b8p7Ef— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 10.28am
SUPPORT FOR FARMERS: The Southern African Agri Initiative said on Wednesday it will do everything it can to support families on their farms who are in distress, have to flee or are in danger of sustaining damages as a result of protests and looting.
Farmers have also been encouraged to remain in constant contact with each other and their organised agricultural structures, report incidents and keep their farms, families and workers safe.
- 10.25am
#CapeTown A group of residents is picketing in front of Thembokwezi Square in Mandalay. The residents say they won't allow looting to take place in their community. Note, as yet, there have been no reports of looting in the Western Cape. #KZNShutdown #GautengShutdown @eNCA pic.twitter.com/YGjWBJseCY— Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) July 14, 2021
- 10.20am
EFF leader Julius Malema has returned to the Twittersphere, following the suspension of his account when the social media network found he had violated its rules. https://t.co/s5RFrIs5Bi— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 10.16am
FUEL SHORTAGES: The announcement by SAPREF, South Africa’s largest fuel refinery, that it has suspended its operations due to force majeure will undoubtedly impact the already critical fuel situation in South Africa, and particularly in our inland provinces, the DA said in a statement.
’’This will create an increased demand for imported refined fuel, which will then need to be transported to the inland provinces – in all likelihood through the Transnet pipeline from Durban to Gauteng. Given that this pipeline crosses through some of the most contested terrain in terms of rioting and looting, and has in the past been the subject of numerous incidents of theft, it seems likely that this too will soon be closed.
’’Unless and until South Africa’s security situation normalises, this means that there are likely to be fuel shortages in the short to medium term, especially in Gauteng, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.’’
- 10.11am
A large crowd of people loitering outside the Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus continue to dare the police by slowly approaching as a group with the intention gaining entry into the mall. #SABCNews #ZumaUnrest #zumaprotests #ZumaArrest pic.twitter.com/qOxFEobx4K— Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 14, 2021
- 10.08am
MILK GOING TO WASTE: A dairy farmer in the Ixopo area of KwaZulu-Natal told a news website he had to throw away 28 000 litres of milk worth R160 000 because the transport company said it cannot risk its trucks on the roads.
- 10.04am
Bheki Cele just said on @SABCNews that there are gang people called Bhoko Haram in Mamelodi who are behind instigating the looting at Mams Mall overnight. I hope he's making things up or not talking about the Boko Haram we know #SAUnrest #SAShutdown— Self-proclaimed millionaire (@ThabisoZAR) July 14, 2021
- 9.57am
HOSPITAL NETWORK REELING: The National Hospital Network (NHN), which represents 241 hospitals located in previously disadvantaged areas, said in a statement on Wednesday the impact of the looting and destruction is having dire consequences on hospitals and related healthcare services.
It is experiencing dire staff shortages, as staff cannot leave their places of residence or return safely after shifts and food supplies are running out at some hospitals.
The Melomed Richards Bay Hospital has lost communications capabilities due to their fibre lines being destroyed. The NHN has called on the government to provide on-site security to hospitals and to provide transportation escorts by SAPS/SANDF for oxygen and other medical supplies
The NHN is deeply concerned at the slow pace in getting the situation under control, saying the ’’collateral damage is simply unimaginable’’.
- 9.39am
CAPITEC CONCERN: ’’We are seriously concerned about the situation and its impact on our clients, employees, society, and economy,’’ Capitec said in a statement.
’’Over 300 of our branches and ATMs are currently closed because of the unrest. ATMs in affected areas will not be supplied with cash or accept deposits until it is safe to do so. The safety of our clients and employees remains our top priority.’’
- 9.35am
A nation of drunks who would rather be drunk than full of food #SouthAfricaIsBurning #SouthAfrica #ShutdownSouthAfrica #looting https://t.co/vPEcQvZO8Z— 🤙🏻🌿 Surfing Gypsy {Stacey} 🌿🤙🏻 (@Surfing_Gypsy) July 14, 2021
- 9.34am
EFF leader Julius Malema’s Twitter account was suspended after the social media network found he had violated its rules. https://t.co/f13KhEyb57— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 9.28am
The outbreak of violence has resulted in the Gauteng Emergency Services working under dire conditions. https://t.co/jxaKFC4ftV @IOL #looting #shutdown #EmergencyServices #Unrest— Pretoria News (@pretorianews) July 14, 2021
- 9.25am
You can keep track of the lootings in Gauteng are using this link:https://t.co/tlSb6J9hzS— Alphie Shikwambana (@AlphieSpeaks) July 14, 2021
Please retweet so more people are aware, especially those in JHB CBD.
It's updated as reports come in#SouthAfricaIsBurning #SouthAfrica #SANDF
- 9.23am
Why would protestors specifically target a water treatment facility? Are we witnessing a planned effort to destabilise our country and destroy infrastructure? https://t.co/3r9eq0Zy2J— Pieter-Louis Myburgh (@PLMyburgh) July 14, 2021
- 9.16am
Any businesses in the #KZN area who are ready to start rebuilding, let us know when and where….. your community is here for you! Together we can reunite and rebuild. #SouthAfricaIsBurning #RebuildSA #Ubuntu #ProudlySouthAfrican— It’s Tahiya.... (@tahiyaxo) July 14, 2021
- 9.15am
I cannot believe the ANC made us destroy our own jobs, livelihoods and property to push their own political agendas #SouthAfrica #lootingmustfall #SouthAfricaIsBurning— Nhlaka (@Nhlaka_Mkhize43) July 14, 2021
- 9.13am
Cato Ridge under attack, no @SAPoliceService presence. Looting unhindered, burning factories has started... #KZNViolence— Point Blank (@rhipkin) July 14, 2021
Two people have been killed after a taxi rammed into a stationary truck in Cato Ridge, north of Durban. The scene is a hive of activity with people en route to looting the nearby warehouse Value Logistics. Bodies still not covered. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/aiq5dR0bFT— Vusi Khumalo (@djvuslo) July 14, 2021
- 9.06am
@CyrilRamaphosa Your ACTIONS need to speak LOUDER than words. If there is any time, it is NOW. The communities in DBN are under attack, you don’t need intel for this, you need to wake up & listen to your people. | #SouthAfricaIsBurning #SouthAfrica #KZNViolence pic.twitter.com/Jf9FEMrohb— S (@SunflowerSrina) July 14, 2021
- 9.04am
- 8.41am
The residents of Soweto who stood up to protect the Maponya mall, have clearly demonstrated the power of good people to stop any storm.— Hezy Mash (@hezymash) July 14, 2021
#MaponyaMall pic.twitter.com/hCMJKZHcW4
- 8.22am
Let's stop sharing the looting videos and rather share these..#MyBeautifulSouthAfrica#ProtectSouthAfrica#MyBeautifulCountry pic.twitter.com/x0eEbxRhNN— Merentia v d Vent (@Merentia) July 14, 2021
- 8.18am
The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to ’’urgently’’ declare a state of emergency in KwaZulu-Natal as unrest spirals “out of control”. The chamber said businesses were still being looted and set alight.
- 8.14am
Stores and warehouses were hit by looters for a fifth day running despite the troops President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed to try to quell unrest that has claimed 72 lives. https://t.co/b58Is9cEs7— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
- 8.07am
African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the ongoing unrest and surge of violence which has left numerous people dead in South Africa, and called for an urgent restoration of peace and order in Africa’s economic powerhouse.
The African Union has warned that instability in South Africa will inevitably have a negative impact on the Southern Africa Development Community as a region.
- 8am
Today at 10am, DA justice and constitutional development spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach will lay criminal charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, Duduzane Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema for incitement of violence.
- 7.51am
KZN - N2 Route: #SANDF clearing the roadway in the Pongola area #KZNViolence pic.twitter.com/ctOqbmovlO— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 14, 2021
- 7.42am
The ongoing violence and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has claimed 72 lives so far. With mobs attacking malls, shops, small businesses, depots, roadside stalls and trucks, the number of arrests has risen to 1 234.
The government says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will oppose bail for those arrested for public violence and economic sabotage. The NPA was putting together special teams of prosecutors.
- 7.28am
The ANC government has failed black people #ANCNECLeaks 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TEIe5mkwNS— MokupiPogisho👁️ (@MokupiPogisho) July 14, 2021
- 7.20am
#ThomasAndSkhumba @KayaOnAir so people damage their infrastructure in #KZNshutdown #GautengShutdown but in #Nkandla is protected. Big up to everyone who is protecting their infrastructure. https://t.co/EBUqj000PC— Magasela (@nkosimngadi07) July 14, 2021
- 7.17am
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba will brief the media and the South African people at 11am today on its plan to institute legal action to aid South Africans affected by the spate of looting and violence in Gauteng and KZN.
The South African National Defence Force is on the ground in Alexandra. The aim is to assist police to calm the ongoing protests. Several stores, banks and buildings have been destroyed by the looters. eNCA's @MasegoRahlaga reports #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/B3htl575TD— eNCA (@eNCA) July 14, 2021
- 7.16am
Thulani Dlomo, the former head of the spy agency's controversial Special Operations Unit, has been identified as one of the 12 people being investigated for fomenting violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, a news website reported.
- 7.13am
The aftermath, Bara Taxi Rank#SouthAfricaIsBurning#SANTACO#looting#Malema#ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/4ErZt4nXcl— Faith (@Faith_Russo__) July 14, 2021
- 7.08am
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane has directed all taxi associations in the region to “go out in full force” to protect all shopping malls in the city against the widespread looting and vandalism that has left a trail of destruction.
Santaco has directed all taxi associations in Tshwane to ’go out in full force’ to protect all shopping malls in the city against the widespread looting and vandalism. https://t.co/u0fJj2QYsa— IOL News (@IOL) July 14, 2021
This is incredible. When the police and our own government can't help the country...today we thank God for this association #SANTACO and their willingness to protect this country and the interest is the people. This is a huge act of kindness #SouthAfricaIsBurning https://t.co/mpSYclZtkW— Abilene Naicker (@abilene_naicker) July 14, 2021
- 6.58am
In the midst of all the mayhem after uprisings hit the country, South Africans have been putting up their hands to help. In a Facebook group, RebuildSA - Volunteers Group, hundreds of ordinary South Africans from cleaners to builders have been asking this one question: How can I help? The group is about volunteers coming together to help businesses affected by the recent riots.
- 6.42am
The 'Security' Cluster ministers have proven to be an unmitigated disaster.— Cyclopx (@Cyclopx2) July 14, 2021
Mapisa-Nqakula began by undermining the president by declaring that the SANDF won't be deployed.
Cele went AWOL after his speech the day after Zuma's arrest.
Ayanda Dlodlo is shifty as hell.#ShutdownSA
- 6.40am
Cash-in-transit companies are stopping the collection and delivery of money to businesses and ATMs amid the looting which saw banks and ATMs broken into. This could trigger a devastating cash crisis, with essential goods also running out in certain areas due to the looting.
G4S, among others, announced that because of the volatile situation, it had “scaled back” cash collection and delivery services in affected areas in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
See I've always told people ATMs are dangerous, cashless society FTW https://t.co/paXouofhjY— Zeek (@Malum_Lu) July 12, 2021
- 6.39am
MassMart (WalMart SA🇿🇦) Warehouse in Queen Nandi drive, Durban, going up in a towering inferno…— Renaissance 💎🙌🏼 Man (@Hein_The_Slayer) July 14, 2021
It’s a strategic guerilla war being waged against the People of South Africa... pic.twitter.com/3Wraca3NnF
- 6.36am
Residents from Birch Acres in Tembisa banded together with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department to protect their community from looters. “We are here to protect what is ours,” said community members, a news website reported.
#Tembisa community protecting what is theirs! This is really good to see, the more the better. Community safety structures are key. #HandsOffMall #ProtectSouthAfrica #ShutdownSA (photo via @City_Press) pic.twitter.com/zw1fZ8yDZa— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) July 14, 2021
- 6.37am
This guy looks like Njelic #SouthAfricaIsBurning #mallofafrica #KZNshutdown pic.twitter.com/oIOJW4ZZQg— Thangeni Mphanama (@ThangeniXCV) July 14, 2021
- 6.26am
#ICYMI Running battles between police and protesters continued overnight in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, and Tembisa in Ekurhuleni. Police had their work cut out as they fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the violent crowds. https://t.co/yrjSNFHrlF— SABC News (@SABCNews) July 14, 2021
- 6.22am
I'm still in disbelief that they decided to burn everything people have worked hard for bcoz JZ decided to go to jail. Is this a strategy to drive businesses out of KZN and pave a way for new investors by Dudu and Duduzane? RET at work they say.#SouthAfricaIsBurning— Sbari (@iamhumanZA) July 14, 2021
- 6.22am
Former National Director of Public Prosecutions Vusi Pikoli is also calling for a state of emergency in the country. Pikoli says government can't afford to waste any more time as law enforcement is not coping with the riots and looting. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/Fgh6MB127n— eNCA (@eNCA) July 14, 2021
- 6.21am
A country is a reflection of its leadership. This is exactly how ordinary citizens felt when the ANC was looting SABC, Eskom, SAA, Mandela funeral funds, 500 billion MIF Covid19 funds, umsobomvu youth funds and Land bank. #SouthAfricaIsBurning #mallofafrica #durbanisburning— Lunganie Luh (@Congo_Lungani) July 14, 2021
- 6.19am
@PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa WHY ARE YOU LETTING DURBAN BURN TO THE GROUND? why are you afraid to send troops to protect us? #Durban #SouthAfricaIsBurning— Ruqayya (@Ruqayyaparukiss) July 14, 2021
- 5.54am
#ICYMI Running battles between police and protesters continued overnight in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, and Tembisa in Ekurhuleni. Police had their work cut out as they fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the violent crowds. https://t.co/yrjSNFHrlF— SABC News (@SABCNews) July 14, 2021
- Wednesday, July 14,
Mamelodi, Pretoria (Tshwane) - Gauteng 📍— Mamelodi Beacon (@MamelodiBeacon) July 14, 2021
Mams Mall is unrecognisable as rioters tear down storefronts.#Mamelodi #MamsMall #ThePlaceToBe #SouthAfricaIsBurning #duduzilezuma #mallofafrica pic.twitter.com/s9bnxLYHI3