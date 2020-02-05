FILE PHOTO: Nokuthula Thwala looks on next to a candle during load shedding in Soweto

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said on Wednesday evening it would implement Stage 2 loadshedding until Friday and blackouts were highly likely to continue over the weekend. The struggling power utility said its plans to halt loadshedding on Thursday were off the table because of a shortage of capacity and increased demand of about 2,000 megawatts.

It reiterated that the country was likely to remain at risk of loadshedding for 18 months to come as it tries to overcome a maintenance backlog.

“It is regrettable for us to have to implement loadshedding, but it is unavoidable given the state of the generation infrastructure, as well as unusually high demand," Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said.