Load shedding remains suspended as Eskom gears up for winter peak demand

As the long weekend approaches, South Africa's power system finds itself in a stable condition with load shedding currently suspended. Eskom officials have announced that the available capacity is sufficient to meet the anticipated demand, thanks to strategic management of emergency reserves. Measures in place However, proactive measures are in place, with ongoing planned maintenance currently engaging 15.41% of generation capacity—a notable increase of 3.8% from this time last year. Under this maintenance regime, 8 974 MW are offline as Eskom prepares its facilities for increased power demands typically seen during winter months, while concurrently adhering to environmental and regulatory standards.

Simultaneously, there has been an encouraging reduction in unplanned outages this financial year. The Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF) has improved to 27.48%, a 2.7% enhancement compared to the same period last year. Between 14 and 17 April 2025, average unplanned outages dropped significantly to 12 862 MW, showcasing an overall improvement in operational reliability. In the latest figures, total unplanned outages have slightly decreased from 11 564 MW last week to 11 362 MW, contributing to greater overall generation capacity, which stands at 27 299 MW. The peak demand forecasted for the evening is expected to reach 23 593 MW. Notably, the Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGT) load factor saw a marked decline to 9.78% during the past week, down from 29.95%, indicating a possible shift away from diesel reliance. Looking ahead Looking ahead, Eskom is set to return an impressive 3 948 MW back to service in time for the evening peak on 22 April 2025, a move intended to further stabilise the power grid. However, while the outlook appears optimistic, the utility transports a clear message: the public must play a role in safeguarding the system by avoiding illegal connections and ensuring proper energy usage. Such measures are crucial in preventing overloading and potential power failures that have previously resulted in transformer explosions and extended outages.