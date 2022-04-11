LOOK: 11 stolen angora goats recovered after car chase in Eastern Cape

Cape Town – Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested four suspects on charges of stock theft after a car chase on Sunday. According to the provincial spokesperson for police, Captain Gerda Swart officers received a tip-off on a white VW Transporter that was allegedly transporting stolen property.

Information claimed the vehicle was travelling along the R75 in the direction of Kariega. Officers followed up on the information and set up a road block along the R75 just after 5am. On noticing the roadblock, the suspicious vehicle rode right through without hesitation.

“A high speed chase ensued and with the assistance of SAPS Despatch members, Uitenhage K9 Unit and the SAPS’ Uitenhage Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) members, the vehicle was forced to stop at the M19 intersection. “Five males jumped out of the vehicle and scattered on foot,” Swart said. Police arrested four suspects while their accomplice fled the scene and evaded arrest.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, officers found and confiscated 11 angora goats which are worth about R22 000. “The four males between the ages of 30 and 56 were detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and are due to appear in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court soon. The search for the outstanding suspect is still ongoing,” Swart said. A deeper look into the matter revealed that the stock was stolen in the Klipplaat area.

