LOOK: eThekwini Fire services hailed for swift response to massive blaze in Jacobs

eThekwini Municipality has hailed emergency teams for putting out a blaze in Jacobs, south of the Durban CBD on Monday night.
In a statement, the City's communication unit said its Fire and Emergency Services worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire that broke out at Hi-Tech Inks Africa (Pty) Ltd.
"Fortunately, firefighters extinguished the fire before it affected a diesel pipeline situated along 4 Teakwood Road in Jacobs," the municipality said.
It said no injuries or fatalities were reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
"Fire and Emergency Services team is currently on site assessing the impact," the City stated.
"Firefighters immediately responded to an urgent call from the company security to attend to the blaze. It is reported that the fire started at the yard and spread throughout, affecting two other companies which are adjacent to Hi-Tech Inks Africa," the City said.
[12/30, 22:15]— 🔞 SA911 (@Zulu72944051488) December 31, 2024
Hydraulic platform being used
Not safe for firefighters at this stage
[12/30, 22:22]
The Cllr has visited the area and says the fire is under control but not out.
He has addressed the shack dwellers.
He is satisfied that there is no immediate danger. pic.twitter.com/hiiGccxzKd
It added that all three companies are currently closed from operation until the clean-up operations and preliminary investigations are completed.