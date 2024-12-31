LOOK: eThekwini Fire services hailed for swift response to massive blaze in Jacobs

eThekwini Municipality has hailed emergency teams for putting out a blaze in Jacobs, south of the Durban CBD on Monday night. In a statement, the City's communication unit said its Fire and Emergency Services worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire that broke out at Hi-Tech Inks Africa (Pty) Ltd.

"Fortunately, firefighters extinguished the fire before it affected a diesel pipeline situated along 4 Teakwood Road in Jacobs," the municipality said. It said no injuries or fatalities were reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown. "Fire and Emergency Services team is currently on site assessing the impact," the City stated.