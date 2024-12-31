Independent Online
Monday, April 7, 2025

LOOK: eThekwini Fire services hailed for swift response to massive blaze in Jacobs

Published Dec 31, 2024

eThekwini Municipality has hailed emergency teams for putting out a blaze in Jacobs, south of the Durban CBD on Monday night.

In a statement, the City's communication unit said its Fire and Emergency Services worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire that broke out at Hi-Tech Inks Africa (Pty) Ltd.

"Fortunately, firefighters extinguished the fire before it affected a diesel pipeline situated along 4 Teakwood Road in Jacobs," the municipality said.

It said no injuries or fatalities were reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

"Fire and Emergency Services team is currently on site assessing the impact," the City stated.

"Firefighters immediately responded to an urgent call from the company security to attend to the blaze. It is reported that the fire started at the yard and spread throughout, affecting two other companies which are adjacent to Hi-Tech Inks Africa," the City said.

It added that all three companies are currently closed from operation until the clean-up operations and preliminary investigations are completed.

