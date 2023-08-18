LOOK: Fidelity Group launches private firefighting service to help SA’s under resourced stations

The private sector is coming to South Africa’s aid, again. In a significant move, aimed at addressing the crippling lack of resources in fire stations across South Africa, Fidelity Fire Solutions - a subsidiary of the Fidelity Services Group - has unveiled its innovative 'own first responder' model, Fidelity SecureFire.

This private fire-fighting initiative promises to transform the nation's fire response services. The service, which was launched in Midrand, has been operational in Johannesburg and Tshwane since 1 August. There are plans to roll out the service to KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape in the coming months.

The Gauteng private fire-fighting uniIt boasts a fire chief and a team of 55 fully-trained firefighters available around the clock. Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, highlighted the pressing need for such a service, revealing that just this month, the group responded to 35 fires. A staggering 78% of these were in the Tshwane region, with a further 21.6% in Johannesburg.

In a novel approach, Fidelity ADT armed response officers will also serve as 'first responders'. Their vehicles, certified for Level one and two firefighting, are equipped with advanced fire-fighting packs, including the Roto Pack Lithium Gel and FFG Gel. These packs can effectively combat fires from a distance of nine to 12 metres.

Their vehicles of Fidelity private firefighter are certified for Level one and two firefighting, are equipped with advanced fire-fighting packs, including the Roto Pack Lithium Gel and FFG Gel. Picture: Supplied. The comprehensive model equips firefighters to tackle Class A and B fires, which involve materials like gasoline and oil, known for their rapid flame spread.

Bartmann added, "We're also prepared for Class D fires, which are caused by electronic devices such as smartphones and electric vehicles. These fires are becoming increasingly prevalent due to the frequent load shedding affecting appliances." Fidelity says the community will benefit from a robust response team of 350 first responders and 10 second responders, including Mahindra and Land Cruiser RIVs. This is further bolstered by rapid intervention units comprising over six fire engines, water tankers, and pumps.

Addressing a critical challenge in the current municipal system, Bartmann said, "Many fire hydrants lack water. So, even timely responses can be ineffective." To counter this, Fidelity SecureFire has an 18,000-litre tank on-site and plans to acquire another large tanker and two smaller 9,000-litre ones. The service's scope is extensive, covering large fires, domestic incidents, and blazes in commercial spaces like shopping centres, schools, and churches.

"Wherever there's danger from fire, we aim to be the first line of defence," Bartmann said.. He was keen to stress that Fidelity SecureFire isn't looking to replace the existing fire service but to complement and support it. "Our goal is to reach any fire within five minutes," he said.